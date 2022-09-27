Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker’s 3D printing and virtual warehousie for spare parts logistics
Logistics provider DB Schenker is offering 3D printing and virtual warehousing in what it says will make spare parts supply chains becomes faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said: “We are the first global logistics provider to offer spare parts delivery via 3D printing. Products from...
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow, Honeywell Back Noodle.ai with $25M Series C to End Global Supply Chain Crisis
Yesterday’s Planning Systems Can’t Withstand Today’s Supply Chain Volatility; Noodle.ai’s Tech Changes the Game. Noodle.ai, creator of the world’s leading supply chain system of intelligence, announced it has closed a $25M Series C funding round, including participation from the venture arm of ServiceNow and Honeywell Ventures. The investments provide further validation of Noodle.ai’s innovative AI-driven platform, Inventory Flow, a supply chain system of intelligence that enables companies to profitably navigate some of the world’s most complex supply chain challenges.
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
mytotalretail.com
Amid Supply Chain Disruptions, Consumers Are Maintaining Standards
If there has been one sweeping theme across the retail landscape in 2022 — and there has been — it’s supply chain. A new benchmarked study of 1,150 online consumers from Dotcom Distribution suggests several areas brands and retailers can tackle to shape the ideal customer experience, even during a period of uncertainty in the supply chain.
fintechfutures.com
HSBC and Oracle NetSuite launch new accounts payable solution
Banking heavyweight HSBC and Oracle NetSuite have unveiled a new solution named NetSuite AP Automation that aims to help organisations automate their accounts payable (AP) processes and make invoice processing and vendor payments “easier and faster” – all from within NetSuite. The two firms say it will...
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
Supply chains in focus at Off-Highway Conference
The supply chain challenges facing the global construction equipment market were under the spotlight at the first Off-Highway Conference being held today in Rosemont, Chicago, USA. Keynote speaker Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO of Wacker Neuson North America, said the days of an unconstrained global supply chain for OEMs were...
hospitalitytech.com
STUDY: 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023
SpotOn released its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. Tech Investments n the Horizon. While the rate of technology innovation and adoption has risen sharply over the past few years, a...
boundingintocrypto.com
Modernizing seaport logistics with a secure blockchain solution IBM Supply Chain and Blockchain Blog
Have you ever thought about the complexity behind operations at a maritime port? The port ecosystem is enormous and involves a huge number of different stakeholders and entities. Each port’s daily logistics include retailers, freight forwarders, carriers, consignees, port authority, container terminals, shippers, shipping agents and more. Unfortunately, every...
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-Powered Financial Capabilities to Grow Bottom Lines Despite Market Disruptions and Supply Chain Uncertainties
AI-powered Supply Chain capabilities to enable Chief Financial Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers and other business leaders to quickly identify areas that most effectively accelerate the bottom line and drive sustained market advantage. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of key powerful financial capabilities to...
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025
Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
aircargonews.net
Air cargo needs to adapt to changing customer demands
Air cargo should leverage technology to help it to adapt to growing customer demand for complete logistics solutions. Speaking at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS), Ashok Rajan senior vice president, global head, cargo and logistics solutions at IBS Software, said that over the last couple of years shippers have changed their expectations when it comes to how pricing and performance are managed.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
salestechstar.com
OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency
Partnership brings together leaders in Robotic Process Automation and high-performance low-code to seamlessly and securely automate complex, cross-platform applications with ease. OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform...
hospitalitytech.com
Optii Announces Connectivity to Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform
Optii Solutions, a cloud-based hotel operations software, announced an integration with the Opera Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The new integration will make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for hoteliers to manage their integration between Optii and Oracle Cloud PMS. When implementing a modern technology solution like Optii, that is...
helihub.com
AEM Announces New QA Manager
Canadian avionics manufacturer, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp (AEM) announces Monty McEwen as Quality Assurance Manager at its Canadian headquarters in Kelowna, BC. McEwen has an extensive background in avionics and as a QA Manager. His most recent experience was at SKYTRAC Systems Ltd., where, since 2010, he held the role of QA Manager since. Prior to this Monty worked with many AEM team members at Northern Airborne Technology.
accesslifthandlers.com
ARA partners on rental insurance for Canadian members
The American Rental Association (ARA) has partnered with Westland Insurance Group (Westland) to deliver insurance solutions to ARA members in Canada. According to Westland’s website, the company is “the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country.”. The commercial insurance package includes liability, property (building, stock, and equipment), and...
salestechstar.com
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences
EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
