Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Hoka Runners Are 20% Off at Zappos & Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

By Taylor Jeffries
 23 hours ago
It’s no secret Jennifer Garner is a huge fan of sneakers . Brands like Newton and Brooks are known to be the ones she swears by for daily errand runs or workouts. Lately, the actress seems to adore Hoka sneakers just as much — and she’s not the only one! Other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow have also been spotted wearing Hoka sneakers while out and about. If you want to get your hands on a pair of sneakers that some of your favorite celebs can’t get enough of, you’re in luck. Select Hoka styles are on sale at Zappos for Cyber Monday along with many other sneaker brands and you don’t want to miss out.

Hoka sneakers are beloved by celebs and fitness enthusiasts due to their colorful style and comfortable design. Plus, there are so many great options to choose from. If you need a little inspo, Garner’s go-to pair is the Hoka Bondi 7 in Blue Fog as shown on her Instagram below. It’s a popular style that’s on sale for $32 off the original price, but it is running low in stock. There are other colors available, but if you want our advice, we suggest snagging the marked-down Hoka sneakers ASAP because they’re selling out extremely fast.

The durable sneakers are designed to offer you daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking. The Bondi 7 is the most cushioned shoe in Hoka’s road-shoe lineup, so it’s no surprise it’s a fan favorite. It delivers breathable comfort along with a cushy impact to last any distance. But what really makes it a unique experience is its innovative heel collar design made with cozy memory foam. The shoe’s collar personally conforms to that wearer’s ankles to fit snugly and comfortably.

Hoka Bondi 7

Image: Hoka.
Hoka Bondi 7 $127.95 Buy now

Many reviewers who deal with various feet diseases and common problems highly recommend the Hoka Bondi 7.

I use these shoes for everyday wear and for work. I work in the nursing department at my hospital and wear these for 12 to 16 hours shifts and my feet barely hurt at the end of them,” said a reviewer. “I have tried every kind of shoe known to man including brooks and these are the only ones that have helped my plantar fascitis and my high arches. These shoes make me feel like I am on a little trampoline with all the cushion that they give me.”

Another reviewer added, “I have chronic lyme disease causing neuropathy in my feet. Hokas have changed my life. The Bondi 6 was my favorite, but now it’s the Bondi 7. They are so comfortable. I walk dogs for a living in these shoes [and] my feet are very happy.”

Celebrities and reviewers alike agree that the Bondi 7 sneakers are no joke when it comes to offering serious comfort. So, take advantage of this Hoka sale on Zappos to grab this well-loved style.

Don’t forget to check out the below other versions of the Jennifer Garner-loved Hoka Bondi 7 that are still in stock at Zappos.

Hoka Bondi 7 in Harbot Mist/Sharkskin

Image: Hoka.

Looking for a new spring in your step? There’s no better cure than a new pair of sneakers, particularly these Hoka Bondi 7 in grey that compliment any athleisure look.

Hoka Bondi 7 in Harbot Mist/Sharkskin $127.95 Buy now

Hoka Bondi 7 in Camellia/Coastal Shade

Image: Hoka.

If you prefer eye-catching workout gear, these bright orange Bondi 7 are the perfect fit. It adds a pop of color that grabs attention wherever you go — or run.

Hoka Bondi 7 in Camellia/Coastal Shade $127.95 Buy now

