Commercial Dispatch
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices due to hurricane
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast. “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America and just hours before the hurricane made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm.
Commercial Dispatch
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
Commercial Dispatch
House approves antitrust bill targeting Big Tech dominance
WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure passed by a 242-184 vote. It was separated from more ambitious provisions aimed at reining in...
Trump says Mitch McConnell has "a death wish"
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday evening after President Joe Biden signed a bill to keep the United States government from shutting down at midnight. The bill passed the Senate 72 to 25 on Thursday and it passed the House 230 to...
Commercial Dispatch
Senators push new oversight to combat federal prison crises
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday to overhaul oversight and bring greater transparency to the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons following reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny. The bill, called the Federal...
Commercial Dispatch
Jan. 6 chairman: Ginni Thomas repeats false election claims
WASHINGTON — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent during an interview Thursday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel’s chairman said. “It’s a work in progress,”...
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
Commercial Dispatch
John Stossel: School choice winning
Finally! Now more states will let parents use their tax money to educate their kids at a school they choose. In Arizona, families can get $6,500 to spend on private school, tutoring or even home schooling. The education establishment is horrified — especially teachers unions. They don’t want competition....
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Judges play crucial role in justice system; voters should pay attention
As of today, there are 40 days remaining before the Nov. 8 general election and most of the attention has been and will continue to be on the four U.S. House of Representative seats. Depending on where you live in the Golden Triangle, you will vote in the District 1 race (incumbent Republican Trent Kelly vs. Democrat Dianne Blac) or for the District 3 race (incumbent Republican Michael Guest vs. Democrat Shuwaski Young).
Commercial Dispatch
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, prompting quick, strong condemnation from its rivals.
