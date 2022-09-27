Read full article on original website
SBLive Ohio Top 25: Top four remain unchanged, Massillon jumps into Top 5
Browns star Myles Garrett got a citation after flipping his car. How much will his fine be?
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger walked away from a car accident on Monday with non-life threatening injuries. Garrett suffered minor injuries and any long-term injuries are unclear. What is clear is Garrett needs to slow down on the roads. Garrett was cited by the Ohio...
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Portage County sports scoreboard for Thursday, September 29
Team scores (top 3 advance): 1. Warren JFK 315, 2. Badger 328, 3. Rootstown 329, 4. Waterloo 329, 5. Bristol 340, 6. Southeast 341, 7. McDonald 342, 8. Mathews 343, 9. Cardinal 349, 10. Jackson-Milton 357, 11. Newton Falls 368, 12. Windham 376, 13. Maplewood 379, 14. Brookfield 383, 15. LaBrae 387, 16. Pymatuning Valey 397, 17. Southington Chalker 408, 18. Ashtabula St. John 472.
Friday Forecast: Predicting 10 Toledo-area games for Week 7
Each week, The Blade sports department’s Steve Junga, Mark Monroe, Kyle Rowland, Patrick Andres, and Ron Seibel predict winners for 10 of what are expected to be the closest high school football games in the Toledo area. Last week, Seibel went 8-2, while Andres and Monroe went 6-4. Junga and Rowland both went 5-5. For the season, Monroe is 44-16, Seibel 42-18, Junga 38-22, and Rowland and Andres both 36-24. Here are the predictions for this week.
