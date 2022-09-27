Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
K12@Dallas
Friends find their home in Dallas ISD
First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
See what Frisco ISD is doing to help secure schools
Frisco ISD officials gave a presentation this summer about security features the district implements. (Courtesy Pexel) Frisco ISD officials held a special meeting June 1 regarding school safety and security measures following the mass shooting May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead. FISD Director of Security Kevin...
pwshblueprints.com
New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services
Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
dallasexpress.com
Parents Protest Against Local School District’s Rezoning Plan
The Allen ISD school board saw protests outside its board meeting on Monday following an announcement it made to district parents last Friday about possibly closing or repurposing some campuses. Dozens of parents rallied outside the district office, with some holding signs that read, “Save Our Schools.”. At issue...
keranews.org
TEA commissioner says STAAR test will get a shakeup next year, touts academic recovery
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath returned to Dallas Tuesday with a triumphant message he’s touted before. He reminded members of the Dallas Regional Chamber that the worst of the pandemic wiped out a decade’s worth of academic gains. He said COVID-19 was the largest academic disruption in the last century.
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning
ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
sachsenews.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada
Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
blackchronicle.com
COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas
DALLAS – The variety of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are nonetheless fairly low, although. There have been 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the very...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Plano resident Ritu Gupta, a volunteer and mother to three volunteers
Ritu Gupta is a Plano resident and volunteer for local organizations with her children including the Storehouse of Collin County, Lovepacs Plano and Acing Autism. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
fox4news.com
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
texasstandard.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen’s death
Lermont Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont “did real good in life” and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large
A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville to relocate this fall
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville is moving to 502 E. Purnell St. in mid-October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville is moving to a new location in mid-October, according to a spokesperson for the store. Kris Tee’s is relocating from its location at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
pwshblueprints.com
Mr. Russell Knight Joins Math Department
UNT Graduate Russell Knight joined the wolfpack family after five years teaching at Duncanville. “I worked as a tutor through college and part time until I became a full time teacher. I always enjoyed it and decided to make it a full time job,” Knight said. In his free...
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
