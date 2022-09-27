ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Friends find their home in Dallas ISD

First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
DALLAS, TX
pwshblueprints.com

New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services

Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Parents Protest Against Local School District’s Rezoning Plan

The Allen ISD school board saw protests outside its board meeting on Monday following an announcement it made to district parents last Friday about possibly closing or repurposing some campuses. Dozens of parents rallied outside the district office, with some holding signs that read, “Save Our Schools.”. At issue...
ALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning

ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
ALLEN, TX
sachsenews.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Security#School Violence#School Safety#Linus K12#Linus Elementary
blackchronicle.com

COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas

DALLAS – The variety of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are nonetheless fairly low, although. There have been 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the very...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large

A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville to relocate this fall

Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville is moving to 502 E. Purnell St. in mid-October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville is moving to a new location in mid-October, according to a spokesperson for the store. Kris Tee’s is relocating from its location at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
LEWISVILLE, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
pwshblueprints.com

Mr. Russell Knight Joins Math Department

UNT Graduate Russell Knight joined the wolfpack family after five years teaching at Duncanville. “I worked as a tutor through college and part time until I became a full time teacher. I always enjoyed it and decided to make it a full time job,” Knight said. In his free...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy