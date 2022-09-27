ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer To Offer Discounts On Produce For SNAP Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers. The initiative – which will include discounts from 5-10 percent on SNAP purchases on qualifying produce – is thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Meijer applied for earlier this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law

Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions

(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries. The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs...
INDIO, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket

Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
RIVERSIDE, CA
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses

An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

