citynewsgroup.com
Stater Bros. Markets Now Accepts EBT SNAP Payments forSame-Day Delivery and Pickup via Instacart
Stater Bros. Markets, the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, is pleased to announce that they will now be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for orders made through Instacart. The purpose of SNAP, also known as CalFresh in California, is to provide...
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer To Offer Discounts On Produce For SNAP Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers. The initiative – which will include discounts from 5-10 percent on SNAP purchases on qualifying produce – is thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Meijer applied for earlier this year.
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
Californians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do so through the state's CalFresh program, which sends payments out every month according to the same schedule. That...
KTLA.com
California inflation relief checks start arriving in 10 days: State explains what not to do
(NEXSTAR) – In less than two weeks, California plans to begin issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund directly to residents’ bank accounts and mailboxes. The first batch of direct payments, also called inflation relief checks, is set to go out on Oct. 7, the Franchise Tax Board said.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation relief payments: Here's when the first batch of checks will go out
LOS ANGELES - Mark your calendars - some money could be headed your way very soon. The first round of inflation relief payments will be distributed on Oct. 7, according to the Franchise Tax Board. The first group to get their hands (or bank accounts) on the Middle Class Tax...
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law
Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions
(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries. The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs...
postnewsgroup.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
progressivegrocer.com
Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket
Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
oc-breeze.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses
An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
California’s CARE Court: A Step in the Right Direction or ‘Terrifying’ Step Backwards? ￼
Fed up with tent cities, officials up and down California have ironed a new approach to the publicly-visible homelessness crisis on their hands:. Putting homeless people in front of judges and potentially into treatment programs. The newly-approved and highly controversial system is known as CARE Court, and it isn’t exclusive...
