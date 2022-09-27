ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University Athletics

Kahn Named Golfer of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High Point University women's golfer Sarah Kahn has earned the Player of the Week award from the Big South, as announced by the conference office Thursday afternoon (September 29th). Kahn won the Grandover Classic on Tuesday (September 27th), wrapping up her final round at two-over with...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy