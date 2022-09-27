ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates

We're just one day into training camp, and the new guys for the Phoenix Suns have already started to make an impression on Devin Booker. Despite some departing pieces, the Suns ensured their lineup would remain strong by trading for center Jock Landale and signing Josh Okogie and Damion Lee among others.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
People

Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
NBA
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Harsh Words To Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion. Stephen A. Smith has been a staunch critic of Kevin Durant over the past few years. With that being said, there is a lot to critique KD over. This is especially true when you consider how KD tried to hold the Nets hostage this past summer. Durant requested a trade from the team that never actually came to fruition. He lost his battle with team owner Joe Tsai, and Smith has had a lot of fun with his criticisms of the situation.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Ballislife Com Lrb
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”

In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

‘It’s gonna be amazing’: Obi Toppin gushes over new Knicks teammate he’s excited to play with

The New York Knicks are coming off a less than ideal 2021-22 season after finishing six games out of a play-in spot with a 37-45 record. Julius Randle slumped hard after an All-Star 2020-21 campaign, and the rest of the Knicks supporting cast couldn’t pick up the lefty’s slack, including Obi Toppin, Randle’s primary backup, who failed to carve out a bigger role for himself two years after being selected eighth overall in the draft. But one of the Knicks’ latest additions in particular could perhaps unlock Toppin’s considerable potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?

The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

