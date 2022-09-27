Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says If Russell Westbrook Remains A Laker, He Won't Ever Be Bad As He Was Last Season
The whole summer has been full of rumors about Russell Westbrook's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After the former NBA MVP failed to impress fans and the organization last season, it seemed like almost a done deal that he would be traded from the team. However, even after the...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Has Asked Him To Be The Lakers' No. 1 Option Next Season: "I’m Ready To Do That.”
The upcoming 2022-23 NBA season will bring a lot of challenges to the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed the play-in tournament last campaign after looking like championship favorites in the offseason. They couldn't click and were heavily criticized by their fans for their performances. Now, the Lakers are ready to...
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates
We're just one day into training camp, and the new guys for the Phoenix Suns have already started to make an impression on Devin Booker. Despite some departing pieces, the Suns ensured their lineup would remain strong by trading for center Jock Landale and signing Josh Okogie and Damion Lee among others.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
Video: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Hilariously Take on Sumo Wrestler in Japan
You read this headline correctly.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers 'Expected' To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner And Jerami Grant Next Summer
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they entered this campaign with fresh hopes following an entertaining offseason. However, it seems like the moves they made this summer aren't enough to bother the competition in the Western Conference. With Anthony Davis claiming...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Delivers Harsh Words To Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion. Stephen A. Smith has been a staunch critic of Kevin Durant over the past few years. With that being said, there is a lot to critique KD over. This is especially true when you consider how KD tried to hold the Nets hostage this past summer. Durant requested a trade from the team that never actually came to fruition. He lost his battle with team owner Joe Tsai, and Smith has had a lot of fun with his criticisms of the situation.
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”
In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
‘It’s gonna be amazing’: Obi Toppin gushes over new Knicks teammate he’s excited to play with
The New York Knicks are coming off a less than ideal 2021-22 season after finishing six games out of a play-in spot with a 37-45 record. Julius Randle slumped hard after an All-Star 2020-21 campaign, and the rest of the Knicks supporting cast couldn’t pick up the lefty’s slack, including Obi Toppin, Randle’s primary backup, who failed to carve out a bigger role for himself two years after being selected eighth overall in the draft. But one of the Knicks’ latest additions in particular could perhaps unlock Toppin’s considerable potential.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Sporting News
Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?
The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
