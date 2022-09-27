Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
newingtonct.gov
Central Connecticut Health District Flu Vaccination Clinics
Central Connecticut Health District is hosting 9 Flu vaccination clinics this October. The Central Connecticut Health District (CCHD) urges all Connecticut residents to get their annual flu vaccination. In response to the start of the fast-approaching 2022-2023 influenza season this fall, CCHD will be hosting nine flu clinics during the month of October 2022, amongst our four district towns of Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield.
newingtonct.gov
Healing with Books - Monday, October 17, 6:30 pm
Healing with Books - Monday, October 17, 6:30 pm. Historian Mary Mahoney will explain the many uses of books as medicine in our world today and its history. Registration Required for the Zoom Link.
newingtonct.gov
Teen Creepy Craft Night - Tuesday, October 11, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Teen Creepy Craft Night - Tuesday, October 11, 6:00-7:30 p.m. For teens in grades 6-12, come celebrate the start of fall and all things creepy. Decorate creepcakes and create some fun fall crafts. Registration Required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
newingtonct.gov
Teen Surprise Pop-up
For grades 6 – 12. Hang out with friends in the Teen Corner and choose from several crafts to make. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newingtonct.gov
Pickleball
Pickleball NEW! - Tuesdays at 1:00pm. Learn the basics of this paddle sport that has become so popular. No experience necessary!
newingtonct.gov
Spooktober - Thursday, October 13, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Spooktober - Thursday, October 13, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. If you're looking for some scary good fun, you'll have a scream at the Library! Kids of all ages will enjoy making spooktacular crafts to celebrate the spooky season. Registration begins on September 29. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
newingtonct.gov
Personal Property Declarations
Notice is hereby given that Personal Property Declarations are due to the Assessor's Office no later than Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Connecticut General Statute 12-40 requires all owners and lessees of tangible personal property, both residents and non-residents, file a declaration of personal property by November 1, 2022. Failure to file by November 1, 2022, will result in a 25% penalty.
newingtonct.gov
Current Land Use Applications
Below is a list of our current Land Use Applications for the Town Plan and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission. Please note that the associated documents, meeting dates and locations are subject to change. For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact Town of Newington Planning Department at 860-665-8575.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newingtonct.gov
Telephone Bingo
Play BINGO over the phone - for free! Prizes awarded each week. Please call the main office to register and receive materials: 860-665-8778. Prefer to play in-person? BINGO at the Center takes place every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the cafeteria. No registration required.
Comments / 0