Newington, CT

Teen Surprise Pop-up

Teen Surprise Pop-up

For grades 6 – 12. Hang out with friends in the Teen Corner and choose from several crafts to make. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Pickleball
Pickleball

Pickleball

Pickleball NEW! - Tuesdays at 1:00pm. Learn the basics of this paddle sport that has become so popular. No experience necessary!
NEWINGTON, CT
newingtonct.gov

Central Connecticut Health District Flu Vaccination Clinics

Central Connecticut Health District is hosting 9 Flu vaccination clinics this October. The Central Connecticut Health District (CCHD) urges all Connecticut residents to get their annual flu vaccination. In response to the start of the fast-approaching 2022-2023 influenza season this fall, CCHD will be hosting nine flu clinics during the month of October 2022, amongst our four district towns of Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield.
NEWINGTON, CT
newingtonct.gov

Personal Property Declarations

Notice is hereby given that Personal Property Declarations are due to the Assessor's Office no later than Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Connecticut General Statute 12-40 requires all owners and lessees of tangible personal property, both residents and non-residents, file a declaration of personal property by November 1, 2022. Failure to file by November 1, 2022, will result in a 25% penalty.
NEWINGTON, CT
newingtonct.gov

Current Land Use Applications

Below is a list of our current Land Use Applications for the Town Plan and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission. Please note that the associated documents, meeting dates and locations are subject to change. For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact Town of Newington Planning Department at 860-665-8575.
NEWINGTON, CT

