Halloween is creeping up faster than a spooky spider! A fun way to kick off the month of October is with a Boo Basket for your kids! What is a Boo Basket? It’s a fun Halloween tradition of filling a basket with things to welcome pumpkin season. Make it as simple or elaborate as you’d like. Boo Basket goodies can be found in all sorts of places! We found our goodies at the Target dollar spot, Michael’s, JoAnns, and on Etsy.

