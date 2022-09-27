Read full article on original website
myeverettnews.com
Everett Light Rail Route Options Generating Lots Of Discussion
“Light Rail does not exist just to get people to Seattle,” Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said Wednesday. “I want people in King County to use light rail to come to their jobs in the Southwest Industrial Center in Everett.”. Mayor Franklin was speaking during a meeting of the...
myeverettnews.com
Bullets Fly At Former Starbucks Parking Lot At 118th And Evergreen Way In South Everett
Editor’s Update 9/29/2022 12:30 PM: Here is the official update from Everett Police. A little before 10 p.m. last night, Snohomish County Deputies, who were on a call in the area of the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing males fleeing the location. EPD officers responded and it was discovered the shots had been fired in the parking lot of El Taco Boom, 11802 Evergreen Way. Multiple drones were deployed to search for the suspects and a K9 team responded to assist. No suspects are in custody at this time.
