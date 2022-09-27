Read full article on original website
Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
Charges filed in New Year's Day shooting death of Johnstown high schooler, officials say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials say an arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high schooler. Court documents show 21-year-old Qwante Rose is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale...
Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
Bullets brought on bus by Rossmoyne Elementary student
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student from Rossmoyne Elementary had a magazine clip of bullets seized from them this morning while they were riding the school bus before the start of the school day. According to an official press release from the Superintendent of the West Shore School...
Over $800 of makeup stolen from Franklin County Rite Aid, suspects sought
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg is searching for three people tied to the recent theft of multiple beauty products from Rite Aid on 5035 Lincoln Way E. The theft happened on Aug. 22 at around 8:40 a.m. when three individuals, two men, and one...
Dog abandoned, tethered to tree, police ask for help identifying suspect(s)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say they are looking for the person(s) responsible for abandoning a dog and leaving it tethered to a tree in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department they were called to Pine Woods Park on Thursday for reports of cruelty to animals. When...
Man charged in 1995 rape case in State College continues to challenge evidence
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
Police still searching for Cumberland County woman missing for three years
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On September 29, 2019 Kimberley F. Gsell was reported missing to the Middlesex Township Police Department. Gsell, now 40-years-old has not been in contact with her family since she was reported missing by friends and family. Her last known location was at a Middlesex Township Motel in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
Devil's Den reopening to visitors September 30
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced that Devil's Den will again be open to visitors on September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was in place to fix issues with erosion along walkways and unauthorized social paths creating hazards. The project aims to give visitors a better experience while diving into the history of the three-day battle.
Charity auction helps provide scholarships for families of military members
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual Navy Supply Corps Foundation Auction has been taking place in Cumberland County for over three decades. This year’s annual event will take place on Sept. 30 at the Vineyard at Hershey from 6-10 p.m. There is something to offer everyone, including...
Beaver Stadium to begin selling alcohol during game vs Northwestern
University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State University announced Wednesday that Beaver Stadium will begin selling beer during the Nittany Lions' upcoming game against Northwestern University. The approval of alcohol sales was debated for several weeks before the Penn State Board of Trustees finally gave the plan the "green...
