Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
Bullets brought on bus by Rossmoyne Elementary student

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student from Rossmoyne Elementary had a magazine clip of bullets seized from them this morning while they were riding the school bus before the start of the school day. According to an official press release from the Superintendent of the West Shore School...
Man charged in 1995 rape case in State College continues to challenge evidence

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
Police still searching for Cumberland County woman missing for three years

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On September 29, 2019 Kimberley F. Gsell was reported missing to the Middlesex Township Police Department. Gsell, now 40-years-old has not been in contact with her family since she was reported missing by friends and family. Her last known location was at a Middlesex Township Motel in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
Devil's Den reopening to visitors September 30

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced that Devil's Den will again be open to visitors on September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was in place to fix issues with erosion along walkways and unauthorized social paths creating hazards. The project aims to give visitors a better experience while diving into the history of the three-day battle.
Beaver Stadium to begin selling alcohol during game vs Northwestern

University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State University announced Wednesday that Beaver Stadium will begin selling beer during the Nittany Lions' upcoming game against Northwestern University. The approval of alcohol sales was debated for several weeks before the Penn State Board of Trustees finally gave the plan the "green...
