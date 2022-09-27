Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Former Packers quarterback hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn had one of the best statistical games in the history of the NFL in Week 17 of the 2011-12 NFL season. His former teammate Aaron Rodgers revealed some very intriguing information about Flynn’s career-best performance. Rodgers discussed Flynn’s performance on Tuesday during...
Yardbarker
Packers Tried Out Seven Players
Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
tigerdroppings.com
Matt Flynn Has Funny Response To Aaron Rodgers Claiming He Was His O-Coordinator
Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers claimed that he called the plays for Packers QB Matt Flynn when threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in 2011. Flynn had this response to him... (The Spun)
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers is watching you, Super Bowl favorites show their weaknesses, and Dan Orlovsky is FINALLY free: Five Things We Learned from Week 3 of the NFL season
It's a week that ended with only two undefeated teams, and both are led by former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks. Two of the college dynasty's last three starters (before current QB Bryce Young) won games against division rivals this weekend, with Miami's Tua Tagovailoa beating the Bills at home and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts knocking off the Commanders.
NFL・
Matt Flynn trolls Aaron Rodgers over play-calling claim
Matt Flynn had one of the best games for a backup quarterback in NFL history nearly a decade ago, and he does not want Aaron Rodgers taking any credit for it. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. One of the things he was asked about is the importance of offensive play-calling and whether he has ever thought about becoming a coordinator someday. Rodgers laughed and said that is actually something he has done before when he assumed play-calling responsibilities for the Packers in Week 17 of the 2011 season.
tigerdroppings.com
AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired
Apparently former Alabama QB AJ McCarron is today's big college football scooper. According to him and his "sources," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has been told he's out at the end of the year... But AL.com is reporting that Harsin has NOT been told he's being fired... quote:. However, sources...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Talks About How The Staff Built LSU's Roster Back Up To Compete Immediately
Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Brian Kelly and the new LSU coaching staff hand their hands full this offseason to build a depleted roster back up after the 2021 season. Kelly was on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday and talked about how building the...
Comments / 0