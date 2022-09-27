Read full article on original website
Related
State Hornet
Steven Gutierrez Jr., staff writer
Steven Gutierrez Jr. is a fourth-year journalism major. He works in the podcast section and hopes to bring good stories and content to the podcast section. He hopes to be able to establish his own successful film podcast one day and give his thoughts on the current movie landscape after graduating.
State Hornet
‘[Don’t] walk away’: Former administrator’s return to Sac State receives mixed emotions
This fall, Sacramento State sees the return of William “Skip” Bishop as the director of the Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO) and Title IX coordinator after leaving Sac State in Oct. 2021. Bishop previously worked at Sac State as the OEO director. At the time he left, he...
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
Comments / 0