medscape.org
Frontline Challenges in Major Depressive Disorder – A Guide for the Primary Care Team
This activity is intended for primary care physicians, primary care nurses/nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs), psychiatrists, psychiatry nurses/NPs and PAs, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to improve clinician awareness of how to recognize and manage functional impairments in MDD...
medscape.org
Navigating the Depressive Episode: Best Practices in Differentiating Mood Disorders
This activity is intended for psychiatrists, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and other healthcare providers who care for patients with bipolar disorder. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve clinician understanding of the diagnostic criteria for mood disorders and elevate...
medscape.org
Clinical Real Talk in Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease: Practice Points to Optimize Treatment
This activity is intended for infectious disease physicians, pulmonologists, infectious disease pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and all other clinicians involved in the care of patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease (NTM-LD) as well as patients with NTM-LD and their caregivers. The goal of this activity is that learners will...
medscape.org
Integrating Novel Strategies to Optimize Care of Patients With Chronic Graft vs Host Disease
This activity is intended for hematologic oncologists, hematologic nurse practitioners, and transplant specialists. The goal of this activity is to enable learners to confidently incorporate new therapies and emerging strategies into clinical practice to optimize outcomes for patients with chronic graft vs host disease (cGvHD). Upon completion of this activity,...
medscape.org
Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency: Examining Once-Weekly Treatments to Improve Adherence and Outcomes
This activity is intended for pediatric endocrinologists and advanced practice providers who are involved in the care and treatment of patients with pediatric GHD. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to examine new and emerging growth hormone (GH) treatments for managing GHD with a team.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
medscape.org
Advancing the Care of Heart Failure and Type 2 Diabetes: A Review and Application of the Latest Recommendations
This activity is intended for cardiologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists, primary care physicians, nurses, and all clinicians interested in the care of patients with HF and diabetes. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to enhance recognition and application of the latest guidelines for the use of...
medscape.org
Diagnosing and Treating Serious Hypercholesterolemia: A Virtual Patient Simulation
This activity is intended for cardiologists, primary care providers, lipidologists, pediatricians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals involved in the care of patients with hypercholesterolemia. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to improve early identification, diagnosis, and management of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia...
MedPage Today
Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
KIDS・
medscape.org
Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Newly Diagnosed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
This activity is intended for hematologists, oncologists, and other clinicians who manage patients with CLL. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to incorporate BTK inhibitors into the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CLL with regard to selection, use in combination regimens, and managing toxicities.
medscape.org
Advances in TEER for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation: New Data for Novel Devices
This activity is intended for cardiologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), surgeons, and other healthcare providers (HCPs) who provide care for patients with mitral regurgitation (MR). The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve understanding of the latest data for the use of TEER to...
medscape.org
Exploring Potassium Competitive Acid Blockers (PCABs) as a Mechanism in Acid-Related GI Diseases
This activity is intended for gastroenterologists, primary care providers (PCPs), nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), and other clinicians who treat patients with Helicobacter pylori infection and acid-related GI issues. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to differentiate the mechanisms of action of PPIs...
medscape.org
Taking the Role of Combination Therapy in PAH to Heart: Tips for Enhanced Disease Management
This activity is intended for cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care providers, nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is to improve learner understanding about the role of combination therapy in the treatment of PAH and improve their ability to integrate combination therapy into clinical care for appropriate patients to achieve low-risk status.
medscape.org
European Society of Cardiology’s Position on Renal Denervation: The Time Is Upon Us
This activity is intended for primary care physicians, general cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, nephrologists, and healthcare practitioners (HCPs) throughout the world who care for patients who have elevated blood pressure. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to interpret renal denervation results and its potential clinical...
Medical News Today
Does advanced stage Parkinson's disease cause people to sleep more?
Parkinson’s disease can cause daytime sleepiness, particularly in the advanced stages of the disease. Brain changes, medications, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may all lead to people sleeping more during the day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) may cause people to feel sleepier or have periods of sleep during the...
medscape.org
Challenges and Opportunities in Overactive Bladder Care: A Framework to Optimize Outcomes
This activity is intended for urologists, primary care physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to remain current on key evidence when making clinical decisions regarding the use of pharmacotherapy in the management of OAB. Upon completion of this activity, participants will:
