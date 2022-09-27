ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Frontline Challenges in Major Depressive Disorder – A Guide for the Primary Care Team

This activity is intended for primary care physicians, primary care nurses/nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs), psychiatrists, psychiatry nurses/NPs and PAs, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to improve clinician awareness of how to recognize and manage functional impairments in MDD...
Navigating the Depressive Episode: Best Practices in Differentiating Mood Disorders

This activity is intended for psychiatrists, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and other healthcare providers who care for patients with bipolar disorder. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve clinician understanding of the diagnostic criteria for mood disorders and elevate...
Clinical Real Talk in Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease: Practice Points to Optimize Treatment

This activity is intended for infectious disease physicians, pulmonologists, infectious disease pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and all other clinicians involved in the care of patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease (NTM-LD) as well as patients with NTM-LD and their caregivers. The goal of this activity is that learners will...
Integrating Novel Strategies to Optimize Care of Patients With Chronic Graft vs Host Disease

This activity is intended for hematologic oncologists, hematologic nurse practitioners, and transplant specialists. The goal of this activity is to enable learners to confidently incorporate new therapies and emerging strategies into clinical practice to optimize outcomes for patients with chronic graft vs host disease (cGvHD). Upon completion of this activity,...
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work

Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
Advancing the Care of Heart Failure and Type 2 Diabetes: A Review and Application of the Latest Recommendations

This activity is intended for cardiologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists, primary care physicians, nurses, and all clinicians interested in the care of patients with HF and diabetes. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to enhance recognition and application of the latest guidelines for the use of...
Diagnosing and Treating Serious Hypercholesterolemia: A Virtual Patient Simulation

This activity is intended for cardiologists, primary care providers, lipidologists, pediatricians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals involved in the care of patients with hypercholesterolemia. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to improve early identification, diagnosis, and management of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia...
Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Newly Diagnosed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

This activity is intended for hematologists, oncologists, and other clinicians who manage patients with CLL. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to incorporate BTK inhibitors into the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CLL with regard to selection, use in combination regimens, and managing toxicities.
Advances in TEER for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation: New Data for Novel Devices

This activity is intended for cardiologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), surgeons, and other healthcare providers (HCPs) who provide care for patients with mitral regurgitation (MR). The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve understanding of the latest data for the use of TEER to...
Taking the Role of Combination Therapy in PAH to Heart: Tips for Enhanced Disease Management

This activity is intended for cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care providers, nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is to improve learner understanding about the role of combination therapy in the treatment of PAH and improve their ability to integrate combination therapy into clinical care for appropriate patients to achieve low-risk status.
European Society of Cardiology’s Position on Renal Denervation: The Time Is Upon Us

This activity is intended for primary care physicians, general cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, nephrologists, and healthcare practitioners (HCPs) throughout the world who care for patients who have elevated blood pressure. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to interpret renal denervation results and its potential clinical...
Does advanced stage Parkinson's disease cause people to sleep more?

Parkinson’s disease can cause daytime sleepiness, particularly in the advanced stages of the disease. Brain changes, medications, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may all lead to people sleeping more during the day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) may cause people to feel sleepier or have periods of sleep during the...
Challenges and Opportunities in Overactive Bladder Care: A Framework to Optimize Outcomes

This activity is intended for urologists, primary care physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to remain current on key evidence when making clinical decisions regarding the use of pharmacotherapy in the management of OAB. Upon completion of this activity, participants will:
