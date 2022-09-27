Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools to close Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Valdosta, Ga- With the possibility of inclement weather in the area as Hurricane Ian passes by, Lowndes County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, September 29-30th. “Due to the threat of inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, a decision has been made to close all Lowndes County Schools and system offices tomorrow, Thursday, September 29th, and Friday, September 30th.
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
douglasnow.com
Coffee County to see 25 mph winds as Ian heads toward second landfall
According to Coffee County Emergency Management Director Steve Carver, Coffee County is no longer anticipated to receive a significant amount of rain from what is now one of the strongest storms in U.S. history. At 11:00 a.m., forecasters reported that Ian was around 230 miles from Savannah, traveling north-northeast with a wind intensity of approximately 70 mph.
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Panthers fall at Cook in defensive struggle
ADEL, GA – Due to anticipated bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the high school football game between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Cook Hornets at Cook High School (CHS) in Adel, GA had to be moved from this Friday to Wednesday, September 28. In that game, the Panthers played solid on the defensive end, but struggled to get their offense going. As a result, SCHS fell to CHS 13-7 in its first GHSA Region 1-AA contest of the season.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings vs Wildcats ticket information available
LOWNDES CO. – Ticket information is available for the Winnersville Classic between the Lowndes Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats. Our Vikings will have an open week before beginning region play on October 7 when we host Valdosta High in a Region 1-7A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
laniercountynewsonline.com
LCHS Football Team Wins!
LAKELAND, Georgia – The Lanier County High School (LCHS) football won their Homecoming 2022 game with a final score of 14 to 21. The Dawgs played Pelham High School at Roquemore Field. The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, September 30, was moved to Wednesday, September 28th and was...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Emergency Management update on Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is still intensifying but the forecast has shifted significantly to the East since Monday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Tallahassee continue to stress that there could still be slight shifts in either direction before the storm makes landfall.
douglasnow.com
City prepares for Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center is predicting the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain with winds of 25-40 mph between Wednesday beginning at 8 PM through early Sunday morning. The degree of weather Douglas and Coffee County will receive depends on the path that Hurricane Ian takes and is subject to change. Currently, the path is showing that the hurricane has shifted the storm further to the east of Douglas-Coffee County. As the storm makes it way to our area, the City of Douglas is taking precautionary measures to prepare for the storm.
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
douglasnow.com
Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, could bring heavy rain and high winds to Coffee County
The current path of Hurricane Ian, which strengthened into a hurricane on Monday afternoon, is set to move through parts of Georgia on Thursday, with Coffee County possibly being impacted by high-speed winds and several inches of rain. Forecasters are expecting Ian to develop into a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches the Florida coast, with winds potentially reaching 160 mph.
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Ian and preparing citizens with protection tips. Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Hurricane as it passes the Western tip of Cuba before eventually weakening a little before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian is expected to be a large storm, and impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
southgatv.com
Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
Albany Herald
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices
ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”. Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful,...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
