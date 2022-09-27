Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
WMAZ
Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is set to headline the Macon Music Festival
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is headlining the Macon Music Festival at the Macon coliseum. Macon is gearing up to welcome some big acts back to Central Georgia for the Macon Music Festival. Anthony Hamilton is just one of the acts set to perform.
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LIST: Where to find spooky events in Central Georgia this October for fall and Halloween lovers
MACON, Ga. — It's the spookiest season of the year, which means it's time for all things games, ghosts, and ghouls. But never fear, there are also a few events on this list so that the least brave among us can enjoy some fall fun. If you have a...
'Driving me crazy!': Lack of bike-friendly routes on Perry Parkway and Houston Lake Road
PERRY, Ga. — As biking becomes a more popular way to commute, a woman who lives in Houston County says the state highway in front of her neighborhood is driving her crazy. Ellen Mazzarella likes to ride her bike as often as possible, for her health and to be nicer to the earth. She says her section of Perry Parkway is not so bike-friendly.
'Good people take care of people': Dublin plans to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces. Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward. Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.
sportsmic.com
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
multihousingnews.com
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
CGTC student becomes 1st Dual Achievement Program completer in the state
Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!. Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited. "It's the best years of my life," Dawson said. Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
