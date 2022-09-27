PERRY, Ga. — As biking becomes a more popular way to commute, a woman who lives in Houston County says the state highway in front of her neighborhood is driving her crazy. Ellen Mazzarella likes to ride her bike as often as possible, for her health and to be nicer to the earth. She says her section of Perry Parkway is not so bike-friendly.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO