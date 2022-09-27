Read full article on original website
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
41nbc.com
Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact
VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian’s arrival. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast. Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency...
LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
Albany Herald
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices
ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”. Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful,...
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
wuga.org
Hurricane Ian prompts high schools to move football games
Due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path through Georgia Friday, several Athens-area high school teams are altering their schedules. Clarke Central, Cedar Shoals, Oconee, North Oconee, East Jackson, Jackson County, Apalachee and Prince Avenue have moved their games to Thursday night, with others expected to make decisions by this afternoon. Statewide, more than 45 games have been moved up because of Ian.
6-year-old Georgia girl expected to survive after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young Georgia girl is recovering from being shot in Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon. 911 callers told dispatchers that a child had been grazed by a bullet on Wren Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies arrived...
Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder
MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
WMAZ
Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is set to headline the Macon Music Festival
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is headlining the Macon Music Festival at the Macon coliseum. Macon is gearing up to welcome some big acts back to Central Georgia for the Macon Music Festival. Anthony Hamilton is just one of the acts set to perform.
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning parents about TikTok Challenge
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about a possible TikTok challenge that could put teens in danger. The sheriff’s office issued the warning on its Facebook page after a student needed medical attention Tuesday afternoon. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a high school student got sick after eating a brownie he said he found on the side of the road.
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
40-year-old man in stable condition after being shot several times in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Central Avenue and Second Street Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before midnight about a person shot in the area. When they made it...
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
