Houston County, GA

Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact

VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian’s arrival. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast. Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency...
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
Hurricane Ian prompts high schools to move football games

Due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path through Georgia Friday, several Athens-area high school teams are altering their schedules. Clarke Central, Cedar Shoals, Oconee, North Oconee, East Jackson, Jackson County, Apalachee and Prince Avenue have moved their games to Thursday night, with others expected to make decisions by this afternoon. Statewide, more than 45 games have been moved up because of Ian.
Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning parents about TikTok Challenge

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about a possible TikTok challenge that could put teens in danger. The sheriff’s office issued the warning on its Facebook page after a student needed medical attention Tuesday afternoon. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a high school student got sick after eating a brownie he said he found on the side of the road.
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.

