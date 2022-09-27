ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
birminghamtimes.com

MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new headquarters

Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in health care facilities, recently announced it will build a new headquarters in Vestavia Hills. The lease at the company's current headquarters at 1000 Urban Center Drive in Liberty Park is expiring in a few years, and the company has outgrown its space, so it was time to start looking for something else, CEO and President Ed Aldag said.
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
thehomewoodstar.com

Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road

New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
