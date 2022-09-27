Read full article on original website
Related
Birmingham Councilors Allege Promises Broken but City Still Renew Via Contract
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the ridesharing service Via, despite frustration from some councilors that promises of expanding the program had not been kept. Under the contract, the city will pay Via up to $2.64 million per year to provide transit services in the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 6-Story Extended Stay Hotel Off Jack Warner Parkway
The Tuscaloosa City Council greenlit the development of a new six-story extended stay hotel on Jack Warner Parkway at their weekly meeting Tuesday night. The hotel concept will be new to the Tuscaloosa market -- an 94-room, six-story Element by Westin. The hotel will be built near the intersection of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham and Bessemer housing authorities get $1.5 million each for youth workforce development
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in town Monday to announce millions for workforce training for young people. The money is part of grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and will be used to train young people between the ages of 16 and 24 for careers in healthcare or construction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new headquarters
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in health care facilities, recently announced it will build a new headquarters in Vestavia Hills. The lease at the company's current headquarters at 1000 Urban Center Drive in Liberty Park is expiring in a few years, and the company has outgrown its space, so it was time to start looking for something else, CEO and President Ed Aldag said.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
thehomewoodstar.com
Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road
New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trussville principal put on leave after mayor, police reveal staff knew about student threats
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville parents are still seeking answers after a city investigation revealed that school staff were made aware of a student’s concerning behavior, but did not notify parents or other staff until the student apparently again threatened to harm others.
doingmoretoday.com
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement With the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sept. 28, 2022 – Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. As part of the settlement, Regions will pay a...
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
Expect Major Delays on I-20/59 West After Truckload Strikes Bridge Near Vance
Westbound interstate traffic is backed up in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer's oversize load reportedly collided with a bridge near Vance. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a truck traveling west was hauling a large piece of equipment that hit Covered Bridge near Exit 86. A bridge...
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
As Fentanyl Deaths Rise, Ala. Officials Face Vexing Question: More Prison Sentences or Alternative Solutions?
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Comments / 0