(NMB) The Havre Blue Ponies Football team currently sits at 3 and 2 in the Eastern “A” and is coming off last week’s shutout on the road over Custer County. Five games into the season, Ponies head coach Jake Eldridge likes the way his team is improving. “I think we’re just becoming more consistent with our execution, technique, fundamentals and scheme. The effort has always been there from day one with this group. The kids are paying really, really hard.”

HAVRE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO