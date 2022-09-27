Read full article on original website
Ponies Football Hosts Dawson County Friday Night
(NMB) The Havre Blue Ponies Football team currently sits at 3 and 2 in the Eastern “A” and is coming off last week’s shutout on the road over Custer County. Five games into the season, Ponies head coach Jake Eldridge likes the way his team is improving. “I think we’re just becoming more consistent with our execution, technique, fundamentals and scheme. The effort has always been there from day one with this group. The kids are paying really, really hard.”
NMHC Hosting Drive Thru Vaccination Clinic
(Havre) – Northern Montana Health Care is hosting a community vaccination drive through clinic on Thursday September 29th from 3pm until 6pm and Friday September 30th from 3pm until 6pm. The drive thru clinic will be held in the main parking lot at Northern Montana Hospital. Flu vaccinations, Novavax...
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to Ten Years
(Great Falls) – A Box Elder woman who admitted to a firearms crime after fatally shooting a man while she was in his car on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, was sentenced on Wednesday to ten years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
