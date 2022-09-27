Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
nbcrightnow.com
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound. Ten people were killed in the crash. KING-5 News reports that a barge equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. The U.S. Navy will use a drone, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The flight was traveling from San Juan Island to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed. Only one body was found. Officials say determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
RELATED PEOPLE
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
KOMO News
Weather: Record warmth hits western Washington to begin the week
Coming off the driest summer on record, many people are still waiting on the soaking rains of fall to arrive. On Monday, record warmth lands across western Washington. As such, wildfire danger will be running high across the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains on Monday afternoon. Warm sunshine and...
Chronicle
How Northwest Tribes Are Leading the Push to Restore Eel-Like Lampreys
DAVE'Y LUMLEY IS up to her armpits in water at Willamette Falls. Cascades spill over the basalt columns that loom above, splashing onto her head and off the brim of her baseball cap. She takes a breath and goes under, emerging seconds later with an eel-like creature twisting in her hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KUOW
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
Chronicle
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
Yakima Herald Republic
Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in AAA’s top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher and...
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Declares Emergency Due to Damaged State Route 506 Bridge
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage that occurred on Sept. 22 to the state Route 506 bridge over Interstate 5 when it was struck by an oversized logging truck. The damage requires the replacement of one span of the structure, which was...
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
q13fox.com
Kirkland woman staying in Florida discusses Hurricane Ian's early devastation
A Kirkland woman staying in Cape Coral in southwest Florida described the moments when Hurricane Ian made landfall at a category 4. She said the wind was so loud that it sounded like loud, fast-moving trains right above her ceiling.
Comments / 0