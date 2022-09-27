ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins

Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound. Ten people were killed in the crash. KING-5 News reports that a barge equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. The U.S. Navy will use a drone, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The flight was traveling from San Juan Island to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed. Only one body was found. Officials say determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Weather: Record warmth hits western Washington to begin the week

Coming off the driest summer on record, many people are still waiting on the soaking rains of fall to arrive. On Monday, record warmth lands across western Washington. As such, wildfire danger will be running high across the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains on Monday afternoon. Warm sunshine and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Olympic Mountains#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Hurricane Ridge#Rain Forest#Hiking Trails#Travel Destinations
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
98.3 The KEY

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong

Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in AAA’s top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher and...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy