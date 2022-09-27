Tune in the evening of Sept. 28th to see Sam Wang, assistant professor of statistics and data science, put his trivia knowledge to the test on the quiz show “Jeopardy!”. “I grew up watching ‘Jeopardy!’ and had always really enjoyed it,” Wang said. “The game is fun because it's very different from my day-to-day job. You have to be quick with buzzing in and answering, whereas in research I have problems that I think about slowly for a long time.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO