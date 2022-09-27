Read full article on original website
Cornell University
Cross-campus initiative to accelerate innovations in engineering, medicine
Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell Engineering are launching Engineering Innovations in Medicine, an initiative that will form unconventional partnerships that transcend academic disciplines to find solutions for such diseases as Alzheimer’s, cancer and diabetes. “There are so many ways in which the future of medicine is tied to advances...
Cornell University
Louis Albright, pioneer in greenhouse energy systems, dies at 81
Louis Albright ’63, M.S. ’65, Ph.D. ’72, a world-renowned expert in environmental engineering of agricultural buildings and a pioneer in renewable energy systems, died March 26 in Ithaca. He was 81. After earning his degrees at Cornell and spending two years teaching at the University of California,...
Cornell University
Sam Wang competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ Sept. 28
Tune in the evening of Sept. 28th to see Sam Wang, assistant professor of statistics and data science, put his trivia knowledge to the test on the quiz show “Jeopardy!”. “I grew up watching ‘Jeopardy!’ and had always really enjoyed it,” Wang said. “The game is fun because it's very different from my day-to-day job. You have to be quick with buzzing in and answering, whereas in research I have problems that I think about slowly for a long time.”
