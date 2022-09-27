Read full article on original website
Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future
He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
WWE Considers Changes To Upcoming Premium Live Event
Schedule adjustment. WWE presents a lot of events during the course of any given year. Most of these are television shows which are often designed to set up the major monthly events. Since WWE has so many of these monthly shows, they need something to make them stand out. That is what they have done with an upcoming show, but they might be making a change.
Shawn Michaels Reveals Changes To NXT’s Hiring Strategy
They have a type. There are all kinds of wrestlers under the WWE banner and most of them come from a few select backgrounds. You can probably figure out some of the most common, with amateur wrestling, football and mixed martial arts being very prominent. That leaves off some of the most obvious, but WWE does still have their eyes pointed elsewhere.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Fined Michael Cole For Using Three Letter Word On TV
It would only be from him. The biggest wrestling story of the year has been the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE. For the first time in almost forty years, there is a new boss in the company and that means there are going to be some different rules in place. That means some of McMahon’s rules are gone, including one that got the voice of WWE in trouble one day.
Hurricane Ian Causes Several Changes To AEW Dynamite And Rampage
That’s a valid reason. Wrestling shows take a lot of preparation and the higher you go in the wrestling industry, the more effort they require. That is certainly true of weekly national television shows, and sometimes there are factors that impact the show that are beyond anyone’s control. That was the case this week as several names missed a television taping due to a serious situation.
Bobby Fish Shoots Down Rumors Of WWE Jump, Talks Disappointment With Story
He would know. There have been all kinds of stories surfacing over the last few weeks involving wrestlers possibly jumping from one promotion to another. This has created some issues as there are all kinds of rumors and possible stories out there, plus varying sources on every story. The best option is to hear it from the wrestlers themselves, and that is the case again.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE High On Superstar, Future Plans Set
He’ll be around. With so much talent on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. There are certain people who are going to be able get on television almost every week, but at some point there is going to be a need for some fresh blood. That can do a lot of good for the roster, and now it seems to be good for one of its prominent stars.
Drew McIntyre Discusses Possible Heel Turn, What He Would Want To Do
That would be a change. There are different ways to freshen up a star in wrestling and some of them are rather simple concepts. One of the best ways is to turn someone from bad to good or vice versa, as such a change can freshen someone up almost immediately. It changes everything around and can give a wrestler a different attitude. Now a top WWE star is interested in making such a switch.
WWE Concerned About Randy Orton’s Health
That’s a big worry. WWE has a lot of talent on its roster with its main event scene including some of the best names in the world. Those are the names that WWE builds its shows around and it has produced some successful results. However, there are times where those wrestlers are gone for one reason or another. That is the case with a top star and it might be worse than it seems.
