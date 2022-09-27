ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Lone Star, TX
Texas Education
Frisco, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will have early screenings in Texas

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be making early screenings at several local theatres in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Live Oak from Friday, September 30th through Thursday, October 6th. Directed by David Poag, the film stars American actress Rachael Leigh Cook and two-time Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd. “With the...
LIVE OAK, TX
#Isd#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Frisco Isd
cohaitungchi.com

100 Awesome Date Night Ideas near by in Dallas

So, here are 100 fun date night ideas for you to try around Plano, Dallas and surrounding cities. So, here are a few Date Night ideas that may help make your date night fun and unforgettable. Are you wanting to plan a date night?. Here are some great ideas for...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
sachsenews.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning

ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location

Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences

Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX

