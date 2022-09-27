ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nebpreps.com

A Historic Meeting Friday Night

Week 6 feels like the best slate of matchups across the state this season. The biggest game this week is in Class A with Bellevue West visiting Gretna on Friday. Here is an in-depth look at the game and the history that will be made by the two quarterbacks. Making...
GRETNA, NE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa volleyball Power 25: Week 6

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney   The season heads to Week 6 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one.  1. Dike-New Hartford (25-2 record, Last Week ...
HIGH SCHOOL
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice looking to pick up big win, reach .500 against rival Norris

BEATRICE - It’s a game that means more for Beatrice - the Orangemen welcome the rival Norris Titans to the House of Orange for a homecoming tilt, on Friday night. Senior Tucker Timmerman says no matter the records or ranking of either team, the matchup is always a battle.
BEATRICE, NE

