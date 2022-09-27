Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska sells out upcoming Indiana game to keep streak alive; new 'old' Herbie to make appearance in 2023
There was a little concern from some coming into the week but on Tuesday Nebraska’s athletic director Trev Alberts announced during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly that Saturday’s contest between NU and Indiana would be sold out, keeping alive the nation’s longest streak. Saturday’s contest will...
nebpreps.com
A Historic Meeting Friday Night
Week 6 feels like the best slate of matchups across the state this season. The biggest game this week is in Class A with Bellevue West visiting Gretna on Friday. Here is an in-depth look at the game and the history that will be made by the two quarterbacks. Making...
SBLive Iowa volleyball Power 25: Week 6
By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney The season heads to Week 6 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one. 1. Dike-New Hartford (25-2 record, Last Week ...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice looking to pick up big win, reach .500 against rival Norris
BEATRICE - It’s a game that means more for Beatrice - the Orangemen welcome the rival Norris Titans to the House of Orange for a homecoming tilt, on Friday night. Senior Tucker Timmerman says no matter the records or ranking of either team, the matchup is always a battle.
Comments / 0