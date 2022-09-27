ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Media

SCSD#1 Vote on Two Resolutions in Special Meeting

Sheridan County School District #1 held a special meeting on Wednesday September 28. The board discussed the fact that the activities directors were asking for more down time. The board also discussed possibly compensating them a little more for the time they are working, as Superintendent Pete Kilbride said there are a lot of activities in the schools that the activities directors attend. There will be more discussion on the topic.
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College announces first speaker of Thickman Faculty Lecture series

Sheridan College has announced the first lecture of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series will feature Donovin Sprague, a history instructor at Sheridan College. Sprague will present a lecture titled “The 1906-08 Ute Journey Across Wyoming” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. After the lecture, refreshments will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
Sheridan Media

Democratic Nominee for Superintendent of Public Instruction Talks Education

Democratic nominee for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Sergio Maldonado Sr. took part in the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee candidate forums this week in Sheridan. Maldonado was asked what would be top priority as superintendent if elected to office. During closing remarks, Maldonado talked about his...
Sheridan Media

Northern WY Community College District Trying To Increase Community Engagement

With enrollment numbers increasing, and financial projection numbers in the black, the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board Of Trustees is trying to get Sheridan College more involved in the community. Recently, the board gave President Dr. Walter Tribley a 5-year contract instead of the regular 3-year rolling contract. In...
Sheridan Media

10th Annual Women’s Antelope Hunt October 6-9

The Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) will hold its 10th Annual Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt set for October 6–9 at the Ranch at Ucross, Clearmont, Wyoming. There will be 46 women hunters from 12 states attending the sold out hunting experience this year, including 16 first-time hunters. The...
Sheridan Media

Michael Standish

A private family interment for Michael Standish, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away September 24th at his home in Buffalo, will be held by his family at a later date. Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming at 700 Veterans Lane in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Sheridan Media

Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 5 2022

The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at home vs. Cheyenne East beginning at 6pm. Tongue River plays Friday at home vs. Torrington beginning at 2pm. Big Horn plays Friday at home vs. Wheatland beginning at 6pm. Buffalo plays Friday at home vs. Douglas beginning at 7pm. Kaycee plays Friday at home...
Sheridan Media

Group Upset With Chamber Parade Float Decision

A local political organization is concerned over a decision made by the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce to deny their float entry in this year’s Johnson County Fair and Rodeo Parade. Laura DeMatteis, representing the Republican Women Freedom Alliance, spoke to the Buffalo City Council during their last meeting to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

#1 East vs. #2 Sheridan preview

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Friday night Cheyenne East will travel to Sheridan for a massive showdown as the top two teams in 4A duke it out for the #1 ranking. Coach Chad Goff said having some key players back on the field will only improve their red-hot offense.
Sheridan Media

Buffalo City Works Reports on Projects, Increased Costs

Buffalo City Works Director Les Hook, in his report to the city council, said crews are continuing to patch W. Lott Street and will continue to do chip sealing as they can, but he said that will stop once the leaves begin to fall. Mayor Shane Schrader asked about costs...
Sheridan Media

Thunder Basin at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/23/22

0:05 Cael Gilbertson 38 yard pass to Colson Coon from Sheridan 31 to TB 31. 0:35 Coon 1 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Thunder Basin 0. 0:59 Ketner 52 yard TD run – Sheridan 14 Thunder Basin 0. 1:18 Aguilar 48 yard pass to Darius Felton from...
Sheridan Media

Veteran Flu Vaccinations Available at Sheridan VA Anniversary Event

The Sheridan VA Medical Center is inviting Veterans to get their annual flu vaccine at the facility’s 100th Year Anniversary event Saturday, October 1 between 10 am and 3 pm. In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years of age and older. Veterans will need to bring their VA identification and should consider wearing a shirt that allows for easy access to the shoulder area.
Sheridan Media

Group Still Talking with City on Outdoor Ice Rink

A group of local residents looking to form a board to oversee, maintain, and make improvements to Buffalo ‘s outdoor hockey/ice rink in Washington Park, are still interested in doing so. Group representative Edison Elder came before the city council to update them on what they have accomplished since...
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Ratifies Amendment on Wolf Creek Road Project

An amendment to the contract with WWC Engineering for the Wolf Creek Road Restoration Project has been ratified by the Sheridan County Commission. According to the document, Contract Amendment #5, WWC Engineering will perform project manual revisions at $9,500; an engineer’s construction cost estimate update at $1,200; and bidding assistance for $4,750 for a total amendment amount of $15,450.
Sheridan Media

WYO Gala to present Something Rotten

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is inviting the public to the Renaissance for WYO Gala 2022 and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler told listeners that she is excited to have the gala back.
