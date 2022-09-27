Sheridan County School District #1 held a special meeting on Wednesday September 28. The board discussed the fact that the activities directors were asking for more down time. The board also discussed possibly compensating them a little more for the time they are working, as Superintendent Pete Kilbride said there are a lot of activities in the schools that the activities directors attend. There will be more discussion on the topic.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO