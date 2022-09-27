Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
SCSD#1 Vote on Two Resolutions in Special Meeting
Sheridan County School District #1 held a special meeting on Wednesday September 28. The board discussed the fact that the activities directors were asking for more down time. The board also discussed possibly compensating them a little more for the time they are working, as Superintendent Pete Kilbride said there are a lot of activities in the schools that the activities directors attend. There will be more discussion on the topic.
subletteexaminer.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Some Small Wyoming Towns Dominate On Test Scores While Largest School Districts Languish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Focused teachers, involved parents and good planning are the secrets to high test scores in Wyoming, school administrators say. Plus it helps to live in a small town. While numerous Wyoming schools performed well on last year’s Wyoming Test of Proficiency...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College announces first speaker of Thickman Faculty Lecture series
Sheridan College has announced the first lecture of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series will feature Donovin Sprague, a history instructor at Sheridan College. Sprague will present a lecture titled “The 1906-08 Ute Journey Across Wyoming” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. After the lecture, refreshments will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
Sheridan Media
WY Regional EMS Partnership May Succeed Where Other Ambulance Services Businesses Have Had Difficulty
In less than 2 months, Sheridan and Campbell Counties will have a new ambulance service and will sometimes help each other out. Earlier this month, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health announced a partnership called Wyoming Regional EMS, to provide ambulance services within the 2 counties. Most of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Sheridan Media
Democratic Nominee for Superintendent of Public Instruction Talks Education
Democratic nominee for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Sergio Maldonado Sr. took part in the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee candidate forums this week in Sheridan. Maldonado was asked what would be top priority as superintendent if elected to office. During closing remarks, Maldonado talked about his...
Sheridan Media
Northern WY Community College District Trying To Increase Community Engagement
With enrollment numbers increasing, and financial projection numbers in the black, the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board Of Trustees is trying to get Sheridan College more involved in the community. Recently, the board gave President Dr. Walter Tribley a 5-year contract instead of the regular 3-year rolling contract. In...
Sheridan Media
10th Annual Women’s Antelope Hunt October 6-9
The Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) will hold its 10th Annual Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt set for October 6–9 at the Ranch at Ucross, Clearmont, Wyoming. There will be 46 women hunters from 12 states attending the sold out hunting experience this year, including 16 first-time hunters. The...
Sheridan Media
Michael Standish
A private family interment for Michael Standish, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away September 24th at his home in Buffalo, will be held by his family at a later date. Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming at 700 Veterans Lane in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 5 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at home vs. Cheyenne East beginning at 6pm. Tongue River plays Friday at home vs. Torrington beginning at 2pm. Big Horn plays Friday at home vs. Wheatland beginning at 6pm. Buffalo plays Friday at home vs. Douglas beginning at 7pm. Kaycee plays Friday at home...
Sheridan Media
Group Upset With Chamber Parade Float Decision
A local political organization is concerned over a decision made by the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce to deny their float entry in this year’s Johnson County Fair and Rodeo Parade. Laura DeMatteis, representing the Republican Women Freedom Alliance, spoke to the Buffalo City Council during their last meeting to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
#1 East vs. #2 Sheridan preview
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Friday night Cheyenne East will travel to Sheridan for a massive showdown as the top two teams in 4A duke it out for the #1 ranking. Coach Chad Goff said having some key players back on the field will only improve their red-hot offense.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo City Works Reports on Projects, Increased Costs
Buffalo City Works Director Les Hook, in his report to the city council, said crews are continuing to patch W. Lott Street and will continue to do chip sealing as they can, but he said that will stop once the leaves begin to fall. Mayor Shane Schrader asked about costs...
Sheridan Media
UW Football and Basketball On Saturday/Former SHS Football Player Returns To Sheridan
University of Wyoming Athletics: The Wyoming Cowboy football team is back at home to resume Mountain West Conference play against San Jose State. Kick off is scheduled for 5:30pm. We’ll have the broadcast live on AM 1410 WYO beginning with the pre-game show starting at 4pm. If you’re going...
Sheridan Media
Thunder Basin at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/23/22
0:05 Cael Gilbertson 38 yard pass to Colson Coon from Sheridan 31 to TB 31. 0:35 Coon 1 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Thunder Basin 0. 0:59 Ketner 52 yard TD run – Sheridan 14 Thunder Basin 0. 1:18 Aguilar 48 yard pass to Darius Felton from...
Sheridan Media
Veteran Flu Vaccinations Available at Sheridan VA Anniversary Event
The Sheridan VA Medical Center is inviting Veterans to get their annual flu vaccine at the facility’s 100th Year Anniversary event Saturday, October 1 between 10 am and 3 pm. In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years of age and older. Veterans will need to bring their VA identification and should consider wearing a shirt that allows for easy access to the shoulder area.
Sheridan Media
Group Still Talking with City on Outdoor Ice Rink
A group of local residents looking to form a board to oversee, maintain, and make improvements to Buffalo ‘s outdoor hockey/ice rink in Washington Park, are still interested in doing so. Group representative Edison Elder came before the city council to update them on what they have accomplished since...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Ratifies Amendment on Wolf Creek Road Project
An amendment to the contract with WWC Engineering for the Wolf Creek Road Restoration Project has been ratified by the Sheridan County Commission. According to the document, Contract Amendment #5, WWC Engineering will perform project manual revisions at $9,500; an engineer’s construction cost estimate update at $1,200; and bidding assistance for $4,750 for a total amendment amount of $15,450.
Sheridan Media
WYO Gala to present Something Rotten
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is inviting the public to the Renaissance for WYO Gala 2022 and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler told listeners that she is excited to have the gala back.
