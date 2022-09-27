Read full article on original website
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Older Gen Z-ers love big tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Netflix, but Facebook and Instagram barely register, according to a new survey of 18- to 25-year-olds
A new survey finds that big tech companies rank highly in favorability among the eldest cohort of Gen Z, but Meta's companies notably lag behind.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
Pinterest ‘sorry’ after Molly Russell was sent email promoting ‘10 depression pins’ before death
Pinterest has apologised for sending Molly Russell emails such as “10 depression pins you might like” before the teenager’s death. Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety. Giving evidence during an inquest into the...
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
TikTok launches BeReal lookalike feature called 'TikTok Now'
TikTok is launching a dual camera feature akin to BeReal's popular daily photo prompt. TikTok Now, the company said in a blog post Thursday, will send users daily prompts to capture and post 10-second videos or static photos using their devices’ front and back cameras. The company described the...
TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash over comments about being an influencer in resurfaced video: ‘Try it’
TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is facing criticism after a resurfaced video appeared to show her complaining about the difficulties of being an influencer.Nogueira, who reviews beauty products on the platform, where she has amassed more than 13.5m followers, initially made the controversial comments, in which she explained her typical workday, in 2021.In the video, which has been deleted but which has recirculated on TikTok, after spreading on Twitter and Reddit, the 24 year old opened up about the struggles of being an influencer in response to a comment from a follower who suggested she try reporting to a job...
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
How to make a Twitter account private and how to reverse it
Go to "Settings and Privacy," then "Privacy and safety," and then "Audience and tagging." Then turn on "Protect you Tweets."
The Verge
Even Twitter is becoming TikTok
Twitter is joining the bandwagon of social media companies copying TikTok’s everlasting scroll of videos. In a blog post on Thursday, the company announced that it’s updating its video player to be “immersive” — tapping on it will make the video full screen, and if you scroll up, you’ll “start browsing more engaging video content.” The company is also adding a video carousel to its Explore tab, which will show you “some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.”
TikTok will replace YouTube in the next 5 years, here's how
The earliest sign of success was the 71 percent increase in adoption in just three months. Then, TikTok gained huge ad revenues. In fact, its ad viewership continues to grow at a phenomenal rate. This growth has led to a host of benefits for TikTok.
Russell Brand says YouTube taking down his video for misinformation ‘looks like censorship’
Performer Russell Brand said Tuesday it “looks like censorship” that YouTube took down one of his videos while allowing others to spread "misinformation."
TechRadar
The OG App throws out Instagram ads and takes you back to basics
Tired of the current state of the app, a group of developers took it upon themselves to create a version of Instagram that removes all of the ads and allows people to create custom feeds. It’s called The OG App (opens in new tab) and it takes Instagram back to...
ZDNet
How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too
Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
Social Media Giants to Top Creators: Your Terms of Service Have Changed
As creators increasingly diversify their presence across all major social platforms, companies like YouTube and Twitch are rewriting the rules around revenue sharing and rethinking just how generous they should be with their content partners. On Sept. 20, YouTube, led by Susan Wojcicki, unveiled a series of creator-driven announcements, including a plan to bring its “secret sauce,” its revenue-sharing model, to its shortform product, Shorts. But there’s a catch: While longer-form YouTube videos pay out 55 percent of their ad revenue to creators and 45 percent to YouTube, the shortform version flips that, with only 45 percent of total revenue going to...
The Surprising Ways Your Ex Can Still Track You On Social Media
You know about Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. But you can unwittingly reveal a lot of information about yourself on other apps and platforms, too.
BYU Newsnet
BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising
BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
