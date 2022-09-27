Read full article on original website
North Dakota Petroleum Council presents Industry Achievement Awards
The NDPC believes it's important to recognize its members for their great achievements.
Crude oil spill south of Tioga
The line is operated by Enable Bakken Crude and is about 14 miles south of Tioga.
Williston officials talk Crypto, data centers during League of Cities Annual Conference
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Cities across the state are taking notice of innovative efforts going on in northwestern North Dakota. During the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Meeting last week, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings and Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko discussed their inclusion and acceptance of cryptocurrency in local government. They also talked with other officials about data centers and how they can benefit the region.
Williams County Emergency Manager recognized for winter storm response
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s Emergency Manager was honored Tuesday for his tireless work during the severe winter storms in April. Mike Smith was awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal during a Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday. Facing two unprecedented blizzards that ravaged northwest North Dakota, Smith went above and beyond the call of duty, digging out emergency vehicles, delivering supplies, coordinating with 68 different agencies to help citizens, and dealing with more than 13,000 calls for service during that time span.
Deadly Oilfield Rig explosion still under investigation
(Williston, ND) -- A deadly oilfield rig explosion in western North Dakota is still under investigation. Oscar Gandara died September 15th, nearly two weeks after the explosion near Ross, about 60 miles northeast of Williston. Ramiro Contreras Lopez and Jose Gonzalez were also injured and are at a burn center...
UPDATE: Williston fire crews battle fire east of town
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (9/27 at 7 p.m.): Crews were able to contain and extinguish most of the flames around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A shop caught on fire, but fortunately, no one was inside according to the owner. Williston Fire, Williston Rural Fire, and Epping Fire Departments were all...
Watford City family to produce and sell unique board game
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - After getting out of high school, the future seems endless, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. That was the concept for one Watford City man when he decided to create his own board game 26 years ago. It has meant a lot to his family, and now he wants to share this game with the world.
Police searching for suspect in Williston domestic violence incident
UPDATE – 9/29 – 4:21 P.M. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The suspect in the domestic violence incident in Williston is currently at large after fleeing police via car and foot earlier today. According to the Williston Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Leonard Barton Higdon Jr, who fled the scene today in Williston […]
