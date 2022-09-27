WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - After getting out of high school, the future seems endless, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. That was the concept for one Watford City man when he decided to create his own board game 26 years ago. It has meant a lot to his family, and now he wants to share this game with the world.

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO