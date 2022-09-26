Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
NOLA.com
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state, either by canceling existing...
NOLA.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
NOLA.com
Our Views: A barrage of lawsuits seeks to block a project good for St. James Parish
The good news is that appeals are likely to be successful after a Baton Rouge district judge blocked 14 air permits for a multibillion-dollar expansion of petrochemical manufacturing in Louisiana. The bad news is that literally years of litigation, often bankrolled by national environmental groups, is targeting not only the...
NOLA.com
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
NOLA.com
Stat leaders, standings through Week 4 for St. Tammany Parish football teams
District 6-5A Team | Dist. | Overall | PF | PA. NOTE: Asterisk represents games worth of stats, not necessarily how many games a player or team has played. Some statistics taken from St. Tammany Farmer reports. To report omissions or corrections, please email jhalm@sttammanyfarmer.net. Statistics only listed for players...
NOLA.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Sept. 7-12, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
CHOCTAW DRIVE 4505: $390,000, Joan Allison Nelson to Cole R. Westenhiser and Heidi R. Westenhiser. LONG BRANCH TRACE SUBDIVISION, LOT 1: $52,000, Spencer Clay Albers and Ashley C. Eusea to Harry C. Albers Jr. and Rose Usner Albers. MONEY HILL PLANTATION SUBDIVISION, PHASE 6, PORTION OF LOT 357, SQUARE 4:...
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
NOLA.com
It's about to be another Night Out in St. Tammany
Law enforcement officers across the parish will meet some neighbors for the first time and renew the acquaintenace of others during National Night Out Against Crime events at multiple locations on Oct. 4. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will host events at each of its four district offices during...
NOLA.com
Tampa Bay area most likely target for Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm nearing Cuba
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Parish jailer arrested, accused of dealing drugs to inmates
A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office jailer was fired and arrested Tuesday evening, accused of selling drugs to inmates. Jason Allen, Jr., a 21-year-old Slidell resident who started at the Sheriff's Office in February, was to be booked into his own former workplace with four counts of posssession with intent to distribute drugs and one each of violating drug transaction laws, possessing a gun while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, malfeasance and introducing contraband into the jail.
