A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office jailer was fired and arrested Tuesday evening, accused of selling drugs to inmates. Jason Allen, Jr., a 21-year-old Slidell resident who started at the Sheriff's Office in February, was to be booked into his own former workplace with four counts of posssession with intent to distribute drugs and one each of violating drug transaction laws, possessing a gun while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, malfeasance and introducing contraband into the jail.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO