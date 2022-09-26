ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
NOLA.com

It's about to be another Night Out in St. Tammany

Law enforcement officers across the parish will meet some neighbors for the first time and renew the acquaintenace of others during National Night Out Against Crime events at multiple locations on Oct. 4. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will host events at each of its four district offices during...
NOLA.com

Tampa Bay area most likely target for Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm nearing Cuba

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
NOLA.com

St. Tammany Parish jailer arrested, accused of dealing drugs to inmates

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office jailer was fired and arrested Tuesday evening, accused of selling drugs to inmates. Jason Allen, Jr., a 21-year-old Slidell resident who started at the Sheriff's Office in February, was to be booked into his own former workplace with four counts of posssession with intent to distribute drugs and one each of violating drug transaction laws, possessing a gun while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, malfeasance and introducing contraband into the jail.
