Tigers Return to South Campus for Battle with Houston
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's soccer team will make their return to the Track & Soccer Complex this Thursday evening to take on the University of Houston. Memphis (4-3-3, 0-0-2 AAC) is coming off their third consecutive tie after taking a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati last week. Saorla Miller got things rolling for the Tigers early in the match when she scored in just the 2' to give Memphis the early 1-0 lead. Following a Bearcat goal, Mya Jones would net her third goal of the season in the 62' for the go-ahead goal. But Cincinnati would get one last goal in the 82' of play to take the 2-2 draw.
Memphis Drops Road Match at SMU
DALLAS (SMU) – The Tigers (11-5,1-2) traveled to SMU (9-6,2-1) for their first conference road match on Wednesday afternoon. Memphis dropped the match 3-1. Memphis came out hot winning the first set 25-19 over the Mustangs with Jasmyn Tate leading the way with six kills and two of the teams five blocks. SMU hit a .07 hitting percentage in the first.
