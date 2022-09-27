MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's soccer team will make their return to the Track & Soccer Complex this Thursday evening to take on the University of Houston. Memphis (4-3-3, 0-0-2 AAC) is coming off their third consecutive tie after taking a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati last week. Saorla Miller got things rolling for the Tigers early in the match when she scored in just the 2' to give Memphis the early 1-0 lead. Following a Bearcat goal, Mya Jones would net her third goal of the season in the 62' for the go-ahead goal. But Cincinnati would get one last goal in the 82' of play to take the 2-2 draw.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO