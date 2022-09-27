Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance
From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.
Harry Styles Shares a Rare Record With Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem
Harry Styles has risen to the top of the entertainment world in just a few short years. His latest achievement puts him in an exclusive club alongside Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem.
Harry Styles Hits No. 1, Elton John & Britney Spears Reach Top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart
Harry Styles, Elton John and Britney Spears mark new milestones on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Styles scores his third leader on the list with “Late Night Talking,” following “As It Was,” for eight frames beginning this May, and “Watermelon Sugar,” for a week in October 2020.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
Shania Twain Takes ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ With Epic ’80s Throwback Photos
Shania Twain had a throwback Thursday unlike any other. The 57-year-old took us back to her youth with a series of photos from the 1980s. Check out the collection below. “A trip down memory lane… the 80s to be specific! That hair!” she captioned the post. She’s nearly unrecognizable in the photos.
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
‘American Idol’ Star Alejandro Aranda Postpones Remaining Tour Dates
American Idol standout Alejandro “Scarypoolparty” Aranda has officially postponed his remaining Unplugged tour commitments. At this time, the singer has not revealed a reason to the postponement. Fans of the singer have expressed their concern over the sudden announcement. Alejandro Aranda Cancels Unplugged Tour. The American Idol alum...
‘The Voice’ Recap: Camila Cabello Shines as Blind Auditions Continue
The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday night with another round of Blind Auditions, as new coach Camila Cabello continued to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to building a strong team. The main rivalry during tonight’s episode seemed to be between Cabello and...
Shania Twain Wants to Collab with Harry Styles (Exclusive)
Shania Twain is the queen of country music and country fashion!. “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario sat down with Shania to talk about her new music, teaming up with Harry Styles, and more. Tommy asked about her new single “Waking Up Dreaming,” and she described it as “very, very ‘up’...
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris
PARIS (AP) — Chloe — the house that invented ready-to-wear — got almost ready-to-dance at Thursday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever, cracking open strobe lighting, colored 1970s disc motifs and grungy hair. And this season Rick Owens, the indefatigable U.S. designer, brought a softer touch to his display of creature-couture. Here are some highlights of the spring-summer 2023 collections in Paris: CHLOE’S PARED DOWN DISCO
Bella Thorne Shares Trailer for Movie Sequel with Ex Benjamin Mascolo
Bella Thorne, who appeared on The Masked Singer Season 3 as Swan, has announced a new movie with her ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo called Game of Love. The new project is apparently a sequel to their 2021 film Time Is Up. Bella Thorne Announces New Movie with Her Ex. “From...
This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you sleep. Not to mention, it’s an excellent hack for supple skin in all the right places.
