American Songwriter

Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance

From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.
Harry Styles
Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Variety

Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Alejandro Aranda Postpones Remaining Tour Dates

American Idol standout Alejandro “Scarypoolparty” Aranda has officially postponed his remaining Unplugged tour commitments. At this time, the singer has not revealed a reason to the postponement. Fans of the singer have expressed their concern over the sudden announcement. Alejandro Aranda Cancels Unplugged Tour. The American Idol alum...
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
The Associated Press

Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Chloe — the house that invented ready-to-wear — got almost ready-to-dance at Thursday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever, cracking open strobe lighting, colored 1970s disc motifs and grungy hair. And this season Rick Owens, the indefatigable U.S. designer, brought a softer touch to his display of creature-couture. Here are some highlights of the spring-summer 2023 collections in Paris: CHLOE’S PARED DOWN DISCO
talentrecap.com

Bella Thorne Shares Trailer for Movie Sequel with Ex Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne, who appeared on The Masked Singer Season 3 as Swan, has announced a new movie with her ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo called Game of Love. The new project is apparently a sequel to their 2021 film Time Is Up. Bella Thorne Announces New Movie with Her Ex. “From...
SheKnows

This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you sleep. Not to mention, it’s an excellent hack for supple skin in all the right places.
