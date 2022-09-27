Read full article on original website
Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer
Worcester’s Joe Batley has already triumphed over adversity once in his life – and he remains committed to winning another major fight.The second-row forward, like his Warriors colleagues, is anxiously awaiting developments after Worcester were suspended from all competitions and placed in administration.The Worcester players do not know when, or if, they will be back in action as their place among English rugby’s Gallagher Premiership elite hangs by a thread.Four years ago, at the age of 21, Batley was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.But he made a successful recovery and was able to continue with his ambitions of...
Worcester captain insists players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in place’
Club captain Ted Hill accepts that Worcester players will require a “Plan B” given the huge uncertainty surrounding Warriors’ future.Administrators Begbies Traynor are continuing to try and find a buyer for the suspended Gallagher Premiership outfit.Worcester’s debts total more than than £25million, including at least £6m in unpaid tax, while owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have been accused of asset-stripping the club.The Warriors’ Premiership game against Gloucester on Saturday is off, with their next fixture scheduled at home to Harlequins on October 8.Two consortiums, one involving former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole, are understood to have expressed interest in...
West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns
West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
