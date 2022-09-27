Read full article on original website
Related
citysuntimes.com
Cave Creek Museum season begins Oct. 1
Cave Creek Museum will open on Saturday, Oct. 1 for its 2022-23 season. “We opened the doors in October 2021 with a record number of visitors,” said Evelyn Johnson, museum executive director. “Come and study our wonderful collection of pre-history pottery and artifacts in the Archaeology Wing, linger in the History Wing to follow Cave Creek's evolution from a military outpost to the town we know and love today. Admire the amazing art on loan by local and amazing artist Beth Zink. Of course, our outdoor exhibits have been expanded since our last season. I encourage members and visitors to bring friends and families to the museum to see this year’s exciting exhibits. We look forward to another season of engagement with the community.”
citysuntimes.com
Cave Creek Car Show Oct. 1
The Cave Creek Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission for cars and spectators is free and 14 local businesses are participating in the event. The Car Show is covering the 6300-7300 block of East Cave Creek Road, in downtown Cave Creek at the following designated businesses:
citysuntimes.com
Friends for Life's semi-annual free microchip-a-thon Oct. 1
With homecoming celebrations and the holiday season right around the corner, it's once again time for Friends for Life's semi-annual free microchip-a-thon this Saturday, Oct. 1. All chips have been pre-registered and are completely free to recipients from 9 a.m. to noon at the Subaru Superstore in Chandler, 1050 S....
citysuntimes.com
North Phoenix Tortoise Rescue created by East Valley native seeking support
The North Phoenix Tortoise Rescue started eight years ago and all because of a tortoise named Raymond. East Valley native James Martin already loved Russian tortoises and box turtles and had some of his own when a friend named Angela had taken in Raymond and needed help to find him a new home. She was trying to care for Raymond but lived in a condominium and knew that the tortoise could have a better life if he could go outside, so she asked Martin if he could offer him a new home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
citysuntimes.com
All adoption fees waived at MCACC, AAWL during Bissell's 'Empty the Shelters' event Oct. 1-8
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating...
citysuntimes.com
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for the Phoenix area
Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:. Westbound I-10...
Comments / 0