Cave Creek Museum will open on Saturday, Oct. 1 for its 2022-23 season. “We opened the doors in October 2021 with a record number of visitors,” said Evelyn Johnson, museum executive director. “Come and study our wonderful collection of pre-history pottery and artifacts in the Archaeology Wing, linger in the History Wing to follow Cave Creek's evolution from a military outpost to the town we know and love today. Admire the amazing art on loan by local and amazing artist Beth Zink. Of course, our outdoor exhibits have been expanded since our last season. I encourage members and visitors to bring friends and families to the museum to see this year’s exciting exhibits. We look forward to another season of engagement with the community.”

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO