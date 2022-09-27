For the second preseason game in a row, the Blue Jackets took care of business against an overmatched opponent. After beating the Penguins 5-1 Sunday evening, against a Pittsburgh lineup made up largely of AHL players, the Jackets faced a similarly-structured roster from the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. This time, Columbus won 4-1 behind goals from Emil Bemstrom, Kirill Marchenko, Jakub Voracek and Carson Meyer. The Jackets are now 2-0-1 in the preseason — they lost to the Penguins in overtime Sunday afternoon — and will travel to St. Louis to face the Blues on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO