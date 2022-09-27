Read full article on original website
'One of the best players on the ice': Carson Meyer impresses in Jackets' preseason win
For the second preseason game in a row, the Blue Jackets took care of business against an overmatched opponent. After beating the Penguins 5-1 Sunday evening, against a Pittsburgh lineup made up largely of AHL players, the Jackets faced a similarly-structured roster from the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. This time, Columbus won 4-1 behind goals from Emil Bemstrom, Kirill Marchenko, Jakub Voracek and Carson Meyer. The Jackets are now 2-0-1 in the preseason — they lost to the Penguins in overtime Sunday afternoon — and will travel to St. Louis to face the Blues on Thursday.
Tasks for Blue Jackets include finding Gudbranson a successful lineup spot
Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen and staff have a few items to check off on their preseason ‘to-do’ list. Figuring out the best way to utilize Erik Gudbranson is one of them. Gudbranson, a rugged, veteran defenseman, signed a four-year contract with the Blue Jackets in July worth $16 million. That's a hefty price...
Elder vs. Moeller should be an 'electric atmosphere' Friday night at Nippert Stadium
CINCINNATI — One of the most highly-anticipated high school football games this season will undoubtedly create a memorable atmosphere Friday night at Nippert Stadium. The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown. Kickoff is 7 p.m. with thousands of pre-sale tickets already sold as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action
New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
