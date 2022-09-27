ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
SUNY Cortland

SUNY Cortland actors to perform psychological drama

SUNY Cortland’s Performing Arts Department is set to raise the curtain once more, as another theater season begins Sunday, Oct. 6 with the award-winning play, “Proof.” It will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. Audiences can expect the same flair and flourishes they’ve come to expect from the...
CORTLAND, NY
SUNY Cortland

Award-winning filmmaker takes on technology

Award-winning filmmaker Shalini Kantayya will bring her knowledge of the dark side of technology to a Gallery Talk titled “Coded Bias: How Human Prejudice Creates Corrupt Technology.”. Her presentation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Gallery. It's a rare chance to meet an...
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cortland, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Cortland, NY
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
ROME, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Rollins
Person
Bobby Mcferrin
Person
Roy Hargrove
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Bobby Broom
SUNY Cortland

False communication is talk topic

A news media specialist from Syracuse University will explore why many false communications — including fake news, campaign lies and digital deepfakes — are protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at SUNY Cortland. Nina Brown, an assistant professor in the university’s Newhouse...
CORTLAND, NY
tmpresale.com

Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code

During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to purchase event tickets before the public 🙂. Right now is the best time to order passes in advance of they go on sale to the public and sell out. Order your tickets today to see Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Clinton Central School District announces new superintendent

CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Central School District Board of Education announced their newly appointed superintendent, Christopher Clancy, on Tuesday. Clancy had a long list of qualifications prior to landing his position with the Clinton District. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and his Master of Science degree from Plattsburgh State University, in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership.
CLINTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Suny Cortland#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#Chamber Music#Project Trio#Gramophone Magazine#Baroque#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times
SUNY Cortland

A reminder about academic resources

I want to remind you about the many resources available to assist you with your coursework should you need extra help at this point in the semester. Please don’t be afraid to raise your hand during class or to stop by your instructor’s office hours to ask questions or get feedback on your work. Your faculty members can be an outstanding source of assistance, but it is your responsibility to make those arrangements.
CORTLAND, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Durham School Services discusses staffing for 2022-23

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last year, Durham School Services experienced a severe labor shortage coming out of the pandemic, but this year General Manager Brian McCann tells me they are not having the same level of staffing issues. “It’s night day different from last year,” said McCann.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy