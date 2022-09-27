Read full article on original website
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
earnthenecklace.com
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Cortland actors to perform psychological drama
SUNY Cortland’s Performing Arts Department is set to raise the curtain once more, as another theater season begins Sunday, Oct. 6 with the award-winning play, “Proof.” It will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. Audiences can expect the same flair and flourishes they’ve come to expect from the...
SUNY Cortland
Award-winning filmmaker takes on technology
Award-winning filmmaker Shalini Kantayya will bring her knowledge of the dark side of technology to a Gallery Talk titled “Coded Bias: How Human Prejudice Creates Corrupt Technology.”. Her presentation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Gallery. It's a rare chance to meet an...
Get A Peek At The Stunning $4.2 Million Emmons Farm In Oneonta, New York
Rodger Moran, Associate Broker at Benson Agency Real Estate was proud to unveil the Classic Hits 103.1 Listing of the month. Here is some of the description of the listing at 19 Emmons Farm in Oneonta. "The same family has owned the greater share of lands at this estate property...
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
SUNY Cortland
False communication is talk topic
A news media specialist from Syracuse University will explore why many false communications — including fake news, campaign lies and digital deepfakes — are protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at SUNY Cortland. Nina Brown, an assistant professor in the university’s Newhouse...
tmpresale.com
Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to purchase event tickets before the public 🙂. Right now is the best time to order passes in advance of they go on sale to the public and sell out. Order your tickets today to see Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY.
WKTV
Clinton Central School District announces new superintendent
CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Central School District Board of Education announced their newly appointed superintendent, Christopher Clancy, on Tuesday. Clancy had a long list of qualifications prior to landing his position with the Clinton District. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and his Master of Science degree from Plattsburgh State University, in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership.
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
SUNY Cortland
A reminder about academic resources
I want to remind you about the many resources available to assist you with your coursework should you need extra help at this point in the semester. Please don’t be afraid to raise your hand during class or to stop by your instructor’s office hours to ask questions or get feedback on your work. Your faculty members can be an outstanding source of assistance, but it is your responsibility to make those arrangements.
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
cnyhomepage.com
Durham School Services discusses staffing for 2022-23
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last year, Durham School Services experienced a severe labor shortage coming out of the pandemic, but this year General Manager Brian McCann tells me they are not having the same level of staffing issues. “It’s night day different from last year,” said McCann.
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
