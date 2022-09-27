Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
TechCrunch
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
International Business Times
How Crisis, Connection And The Cloud Inspired The Creation Of Cira Apps' SaaS Software
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
CNBC
Adobe’s Figma deal brings new users to open-source challenger Penpot, which just raised $8 million
Kaleidos, the startup behind open-source design software Penpot, said it raised $8 million in new funding two weeks after Adobe agreed to buy Figma for $20 billion. The Penpot software has received infrastructure upgrades to handle the greater load of online use, and the CEO of Kaleidos said people are signing up because of concerns about Adobe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Analog Embrace: How Some Experiences Are Surviving the Digital Age
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Zeroes and ones were promised to be the future, with digital media taking over in several ways. But the transition hasn't been the smoothest, and in some situations, customers are returning to analog experiences in search of something more tangible.
getnews.info
Serial Startup Founder Unveils Exciting New Social Media App For NFT Communities
Lollipop is a revolutionary new platform designed to help the world’s best NFT collections realize the full potential of their community by giving them tools to interact via video stories. Serial startup founder, Hirbod Bigvand, has unveiled an exciting new social media app for NFT communities named Lollipop which...
daystech.org
Nextech AR Launches Upgrades For E-commerce SaaS Platform
Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and main supplier of augmented actuality (“AR”) expertise applied sciences and 3D mannequin providers is happy to announce it has launched main upgrades and options to its SaaS ARitize Decorator product for e-commerce. ARitize 3D makes use of revolutionary AI expertise to create high-quality 3D fashions at scale for the most important prime e-commerce market. ARitize Decorator could be seamlessly built-in onto any e-commerce web site appearing as a software program extension to Nextech’s ARitize 3D platform.. The Decorator works with ARitize 3D to show these fashions into experiences by contextualizing their significance within the e-commerce journey.
cryptoslate.com
Polkadot looks to 10x transaction speed in new updates
Polkadot (DOT) announced new updates to its roadmap, including the asynchronous backing optimization that will increase its transaction speed by at least 10x. In a Sept. 26 blog post, Polkadot stated that it has been working to improve the network’s parachain scalability, relay-chain governance, cross-chain communication, and parachain development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BYND Cannasoft Launches Beta Test For Farm Management CRM Platform
BYND - Beyond Solutions Ltd. subsidiary of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND has signed an agreement with the Weizmann Institute of Science for the use of its proprietary software. Under the terms of the agreement, the Weizmann Institute of Science will use a beta version of the software provided as SAAS.
cryptopotato.com
Watch the TRON: Gas-Free TRC-20 Transactions on Guarda Wallet
Guarda’s team has worked to improve the validators’ fees to increase the APY received while staking the TRX. The TRX token is among the popular assets available on Guarda Wallet for staking to earn passive income. The APY of Tron is around 4%. So you can just delegate your asset to Guarda’s validator nodes.
wpgxfox28.com
Insider Tips From a Virtual Event Producer
Originally Posted On: https://www.parasolvideo.com/post/insider-tips-from-a-virtual-event-producer. than 45 percent of organizations plan to organize virtual events in the future. Online events are here to stay, but not all of them are a success. If you want to impress your audience, it’s important to have a plan. Follow these insider tips from a...
gulfcoastmedia.com
AWS Announces 25 Startups Selected for AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders
(BPT) - As part of its continued $30 million commitment to provide underrepresented founders with the resources, capital and community they need to level the startup playing field, Amazon Web …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Regie.ai Raises $10 Million to Solve Content Creation and Management Challenges at Scale Using AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Regie.ai, the GPT-3 powered SaaS platform that elevates organizations’ sales and marketing content across teams and mediums, today announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, and prominent angel investors. Funds will be used for product development as the company continues to add features to its platform. A first-of-its-kind offering designed specifically for enterprise sales and marketing teams, Regie.ai uses generative AI to make it easier than ever for companies to automatically generate quality copy and content, store it for sharing, approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences to sales engagement platforms, and suggest copy improvements based on campaign results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006156/en/ Regie.ai uses generative AI to streamline all content workflows of enterprise revenue teams. It makes it easy for sales & marketing teams to generate fully structured campaigns, store it for sharing & approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences directly to sales engagement and marketing automation platforms, and suggest improvements based on campaign performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
TransUnion Tackles False Positives With ‘TruValidate’ Tool
Credit bureau TransUnion has debuted a tool designed to prevent what it says is a $100 billion problem: the loss of sales revenue to false positives during fraud detection. Dubbed “TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics,” the solution is powered by Neuro-ID’s behavioral analytics and “aims to help businesses stop fraud — not good customers — based on device recognition, context, device and user behavior,” TransUnion said in a Tuesday (Sept. 27) news release.
pymnts.com
Stablecorp Beta Launches Blockchain-Based Treasury Management Platform
Canadian blockchain technology company Stablecorp has announced the beta launch of a personal and commercial payments and treasury management platform that is powered by blockchain infrastructure. Dubbed Grapes Finance, the platform enables Canadian individuals and businesses to access foreign exchange (FX), payment and yield analytics solutions — all in one...
SaaS Provider Angelpaw Debuts BNPL Service for Pet Aftercare
Cloud SaaS software company Angelpaw, which works with pet crematoriums, aquamation centers, veterinarians and pet parents, has rolled out a BNPL service, a press release says. The Angelpaw BNPL feature will let pet crematories and aquamation centers take multiple installment payments for pet aftercare. Pet parents will be able to...
PETS・
decrypt.co
Google Web3 Lead Says Google Cloud Is a 'Layer Zero' for Crypto
Richard Widmann, the head of strategy, Cloud, and Web3 at Google, told Decrypt he believes in a decentralized, multichain future. Google has set its sights on becoming the backbone of Web3. While it might come as a surprise to Web3 natives, Richard Widmann—Google’s head of strategy, Web3, and cloud—sees the...
Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
Comments / 0