Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Polestar Automotive ($PSNY) to Reveal Electric Performance Polestar 3 SUV at Launch Event in Denmark
Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) will premiere its first SUV, the Polestar 3, at a launch event on October 12, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company says that the Polestar 3 model is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV built on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz's Electric G-Class SUV Will Arrive in 2024
Back in 2019, Mercedes-Benz sent a jolt through the automotive industry when they announced that they were working on a zero-emission version of their G-Class SUV dubbed the EQG. Now, CEO Ola Källenius has provided more info on when, exactly the electric G-Class would become available to the general public. Per a report from Autoblog, Källenius told members of the media that the special vehicle should be brought to market by the end of 2024.
schoolbusfleet.com
Voltus, Highland Electric Fleets Support Grid with Maryland School District
Voltus, Inc., a distributed energy resource (DER) software platform, together with Highland Electric Fleets, a provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America, announced a partnership to deliver grid reliability to the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland (PJM) wholesale electricity market using electric school buses from Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The MCPS school bus deployment represents the largest procurement of electric school buses of any school district in North America to date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
Pagani Unveils Utopia Supercar, Successor to Zonda and Huayra
We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
LAX finishes final pedestrian bridge for Automated People Mover
Los Angeles International Airport announced the completion of the final Automated People Mover pedestrian bridge structure over World Way Thursday, moving one step closer to connecting the Tom Bradley International Terminal with the future West Central Terminal Area station. The construction on the sixth and final bridge closed some roads...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation
NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation.
China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a 100-point scale on which readings below 50 indicate activity contracting. A separate PMI by an official industry group rose to 50.1 from 49.4. “The surveys suggest that China’s economy continued to lose momentum,” said Zichun Huang of Capital Economics in a report. That adds to complications for Chinese leaders who are trying to reverse an economic slump after growth fell to 2.2% in the first six months of 2022, less than half the 5.5% official target.
yankodesign.com
Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing
This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
Hyundai N Almost Built A $150,000 Mid-Engined Hypercar
Considering the enduring success of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, it made a lot of sense for Hyundai's first high-performance N model to be a hot hatchback too. Under the guidance of former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, Hyundai launched the revered i30 N in Europe in 2017.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQS580 SUV First Test: A Luxury EV Lost In Translation
For those who enjoy welcoming companions aboard their yacht or whisking an entourage away on their jet, Mercedes-EQ presents a suitably lavish mode to actualize terrestrial excursions in the company of others. The 2023 EQS580 SUV enlarges the EQS580 sedan, repackaging that full-size car's opulent appeals into a taller three-row crossover format.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Special Edition Bids Farewell To The Diesel Engine
Early this week, we got wind of a new final special edition of the EcoDiesel Wrangler via a leak. Now, it turns out the leak was right. Meet the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut, a final limited edition Wrangler intended to mark the end of EcoDiesel production. Jeep originally introduced the...
Comments / 1