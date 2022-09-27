We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.

