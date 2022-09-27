ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
DogTime

Dog Seen Chilling With Cheetah at New Jersey Zoo

Dogs are social animals – after all, they’re known as ‘man’s best friend’ for a reason. But it’s not just humans that they get on well with. Could they become friends with a cheetah?  Visitors to Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey were left bemused after spotting a Labrador in the cheetah enclosure. One visitor […] The post Dog Seen Chilling With Cheetah at New Jersey Zoo appeared first on DogTime.
Newsweek

Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'

A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Newsweek

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub

Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
AL.com

Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy

All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
Outsider.com

Fearless Bichon Frise Sprints Toward Huge Grizzly Bear on Alaskan Hiking Trail in Viral Video

Most of us know that little dogs are mostly all bark … and very little bite. But, that doesn’t make them any less terrifying as they relentlessly yip and growl to protect their pack! This is what one grizzly bear learned recently as it came face to face with a relentless tiny bichon frise. This little pup may be little in size … but its confidence outpaces us all!
BBC

Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs

Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020. The centre is currently...
DogTime

French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
Newsweek

Cocker Spaniel Puppy Caught Enjoying Dream Melts Hearts: 'Happy Tail Wags'

It's very rare that we look as elegant or attractive as we would like while we are sleeping. However, Penny the puppy has managed it. In a video with over two million views on TikTok, Penny the cocker spaniel can be seen lying on her back, fast asleep, and happily dreaming, prompting one user to say, "her little tapity taps 😭🥹💗".
katzenworld.co.uk

Cat Spends 159 Days in RSPCA Care and is Desperate to Find Purrfect Home

Poor Fern hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters. A friendly cat who has spent nearly 160 days in RSPCA care is looking for his forever home but sadly has seen little interest from potential adopters. Fern, a three-year-old, Abyssinian crossbreed with black, silver and tabby cat markings, came...
pethelpful.com

Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
