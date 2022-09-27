Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.

