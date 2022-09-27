Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives Four Million Dollars For Drug Addiction Services
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will receive one million annually to help expand and connection drug addiction services. The funding, totaling four million dollars over four years, comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. While the funding can...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Erie County DOH distributes free COVID tests, masks to community organizations, residents
Community organizations are eligible to receive at-home COVID tests, disinfectant wipes and non-surgical face masks at no cost, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Interested organizations can fill out an order form on the ECDOH web site, which asks for contact information, quantities, and a brief description of...
wutv29.com
Could mask rules return?
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
wnypapers.com
Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process
Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
Western New York in need of more primary care physicians
The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine is working to recruit more medical students interested in becoming family practitioners. The medical school has created scholarships...
wesb.com
UAHS Presents Golden Stethoscope Award
The following is the text of a press release. Jonathan Coolidge, MD, was presented the golden stethoscope award on Tuesday, September 20. Dr. Coolidge is a physician in the emergency department at Olean General Hospital (OGH). The golden stethoscope award is a result of nominations from employees and presented semi-annually...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown BPU First Place Finalist in WNY Healthiest Employer Contest
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has been recognized for a fifth year in a row as a first place finalist in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest. The distinction qualifies the BPU program to compete in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America contest. The BPU placed in the top 100 of that national challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
chsbuffalo.org
Get Rid of Back & Neck Pain with Outpatient Spine Care
Our outpatient physical therapy services recently created a conservative approach to treating neck and back pain with the goal to reduce suffering and disability, while allowing people to return to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Catholic Health Outpatient Spine Program aims to improve the clinical care of our patients and...
WGRZ TV
Should kids take melatonin?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
wesb.com
Olean Council to hear Comment on Mall Proposal
Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.
wnynewsnow.com
Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
Wages recovered for 93 employees working for Buffalo company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor has recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for some employees working for a Buffalo company. The wages were recovered for 93 employees who worked at the Magellan Technology/Demand Vape company. Following a tip from a competitor, the labor...
WGRZ TV
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
NYSDOL recovers thousands in unpaid wages for Buffalo-based company's employees
The state's Department of Labor announced Wednesday that nearly $200,000 in unpaid wages were recovered for 93 employees working at a Buffalo-based company.
wesb.com
Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award
Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
Angola mulling changes to open container laws
The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
