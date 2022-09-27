ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wutv29.com

Could mask rules return?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process

Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

UAHS Presents Golden Stethoscope Award

The following is the text of a press release. Jonathan Coolidge, MD, was presented the golden stethoscope award on Tuesday, September 20. Dr. Coolidge is a physician in the emergency department at Olean General Hospital (OGH). The golden stethoscope award is a result of nominations from employees and presented semi-annually...
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown BPU First Place Finalist in WNY Healthiest Employer Contest

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has been recognized for a fifth year in a row as a first place finalist in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest. The distinction qualifies the BPU program to compete in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America contest. The BPU placed in the top 100 of that national challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chsbuffalo.org

Get Rid of Back & Neck Pain with Outpatient Spine Care

Our outpatient physical therapy services recently created a conservative approach to treating neck and back pain with the goal to reduce suffering and disability, while allowing people to return to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Catholic Health Outpatient Spine Program aims to improve the clinical care of our patients and...
EAST AURORA, NY
WGRZ TV

Should kids take melatonin?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Council to hear Comment on Mall Proposal

Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award

Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

Angola mulling changes to open container laws

The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
ANGOLA, NY

