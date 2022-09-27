Read full article on original website
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
Boebert slammed for 15 anti-veteran votes after boasting of support for troops
A Democrat hoping to defeat Lauren Boebert is calling her out for her lack of support for bills meant to help US military veterans.Adam Frisch laid out his opponent’s votes on more than a dozen pieces of legislation over the weekend after Ms Boebert, a first-term congresswoman championed by the far right and known for her racist comments about colleagues, touted her work on veterans’ affairs.“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” wrote Ms Boebert in a tweet...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Nebraska
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher per pupil spending can improve […]
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The...
Voter motivation...
With the mid-terms only six weeks away, Democratic and Republican leaders look for every possible way to motivate their supporters to vote for their party’s candidates. Democrats can count on the pro-abortion graffiti artist, the Marxist-indoctrinated graduate, the climate change fanatic, the government-dependent unemployed and the Trump hater. Others will vote Republican because Biden has caused runaway inflation, crime in our cities, the border crisis and a mindless energy policy. ...
The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher
Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
Thousands Of Students In Virginia Hosted A Walkout Over New Anti-Trans School Policies
“I don’t know what these policies are going to mean for the people I love and for myself."
Law banning explicit books in schools isn't a book ban, proponent says
Andy Wells, President of the Missouri chapter of No Left Turn in Education, is a supporter of the recent bill banning sexually explicit materials in schools. He shared his perspective with KMOX.
LGBT training for Michigan teachers rankles Republicans
Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...
Wolf visits Kiddie Space Heights in WB to discuss child care tax credits
WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said his $25 million child care tax credit program is just a start. “But it&rsquo
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
SLOAN | O'Dea to the rescue
When a U.S. Senate Republican candidate from Colorado attracts the attention of The Wall Street Journal, George Will and umpteen millions of dollars in directed ire from the national Democratic Party, you know he must be on to something. Joe O’Dea is running against the Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet in...
What is the wackiest Colorado high school mascot?
Three Colorado high schools are in the running for best mascot in America and KOAA News5 wants to know which one you think is the wackiest of them all
