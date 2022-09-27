ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Independent

Boebert slammed for 15 anti-veteran votes after boasting of support for troops

A Democrat hoping to defeat Lauren Boebert is calling her out for her lack of support for bills meant to help US military veterans.Adam Frisch laid out his opponent’s votes on more than a dozen pieces of legislation over the weekend after Ms Boebert, a first-term congresswoman championed by the far right and known for her racist comments about colleagues, touted her work on veterans’ affairs.“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” wrote Ms Boebert in a tweet...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Nebraska

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher per pupil spending can improve […]
The Perquimans Weekly

Voter motivation...

With the mid-terms only six weeks away, Democratic and Republican leaders look for every possible way to motivate their supporters to vote for their party’s candidates. Democrats can count on the pro-abortion graffiti artist, the Marxist-indoctrinated graduate, the climate change fanatic, the government-dependent unemployed and the Trump hater. Others will vote Republican because Biden has caused runaway inflation, crime in our cities, the border crisis and a mindless energy policy. ...
Reason.com

The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher

Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
Chalkbeat

LGBT training for Michigan teachers rankles Republicans

Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | O'Dea to the rescue

When a U.S. Senate Republican candidate from Colorado attracts the attention of The Wall Street Journal, George Will and umpteen millions of dollars in directed ire from the national Democratic Party, you know he must be on to something. Joe O’Dea is running against the Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet in...
