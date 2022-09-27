ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.

Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries

One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams

Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
MOORESVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
LENOIR, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln

There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Bankrupt Charlotte development has new name

CHARLOTTE — The EpiCentre, located in tuptown Charlotte, was renamed Queen City Quarter on Tuesday by CBRE Group, which owns the 302,3424 square-foot site. WBTV reported the development will undergo several “significant” overall repairs, including maintenance to the courtyard, parking garage, patios, and roof expected to be completed by the end of the year. Developers also detail in the announcement that all public staircases and escalators will be renovated, along with new landscaping, lighting, and benches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

