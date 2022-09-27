Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feel Good Friday: Cleveland County student making history in the classroom
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby student is changing the narrative in her family by going to college — just so happens she made Cleveland County history while doing it. Laila Chambers, 18, is in her first year at N.C. A&T. She's studying nursing and wants to be a traveling nurse after graduating.
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian came toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
Raleigh News & Observer
What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.
Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
Rebranding for Charlotte's Epicenter and YMCA programs, more development in Kannapolis
Charlotte's Epicenter is back in the headlines. A new developer has some changes in mind for the 300,000 square foot entertainment area, as well as a rebranding. For more on what the move means for uptown, WFAE's Woody Cain speaks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Waxhaw names retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain as new Interim Police Chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, the Town of Waxhaw has a new interim police chief. Gregg Collins will serve as interim police chief for the Waxhaw Police Department over the next four to five years, announced Waxhaw Town Manager Jeff Wells. During that period, the Town of Waxhaw will search nationwide to find a permanent police chief.
Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams
Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones exposes young girls to IT through her business, Girl Code Empower
N.C. A&T is one of the leading universities producing the most Black graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in the country including N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones, founder of Girl Code Empower. The growing organization designed by Jones provides girls ages 10 to 16 opportunities to gain...
nsjonline.com
Bankrupt Charlotte development has new name
CHARLOTTE — The EpiCentre, located in tuptown Charlotte, was renamed Queen City Quarter on Tuesday by CBRE Group, which owns the 302,3424 square-foot site. WBTV reported the development will undergo several “significant” overall repairs, including maintenance to the courtyard, parking garage, patios, and roof expected to be completed by the end of the year. Developers also detail in the announcement that all public staircases and escalators will be renovated, along with new landscaping, lighting, and benches.
WBTV
State of Emergency declared in Union Co.; emergency officials prepare for Ian
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian expected to make a second landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast, the storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Union County. Late Thursday, Union County and the city of Monroe both issued state of emergency declarations. The declaration,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
