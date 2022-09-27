News Release - Food Truck Rodeo Series Concludes Tomorrow at the City of Rochester Public Market

City of Rochester

News Release

(Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022) – The popular Food Truck Rodeo series concludes tomorrow, Sept. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union Street. Local mobile food vendors and Market staples will offer creative cuisine and comfort food, along with live music provided by MoChester.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike, utilize public transit, or walk to the event, and bring folding chairs due to very limited available seating on Market grounds.

For more information, call 311 (585-428-5990 from outside city limits), or visit www.cityofrochester.gov/foodtruckrodeo.

For the main City of Rochester Public Market web page, visit

www.cityofrochester.gov/publicmarket.

