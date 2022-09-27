Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood with the wall-raising of another new home. On Friday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m., Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will hammer the first nail in the new home build alongside Cassandra Everette and her family. Together, a new wall for a new future will go up, and active construction will officially begin. The future home is located at 1707 Aycock Avenue. Cassandra and her three children are excited to begin this next phase of their life. Cassandra states that “My children and I will have a safe, wholesome, family community to call our forever home. I will be able to watch them thrive, excel and blossom, and they will know they will always have a home”.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO