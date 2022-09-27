ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Harvest Festival coming to Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Strawberries for everyone. On Saturday, Home Place Strawberries and More will be hosting its Harvest Festival. The event will be family-friendly and last from 9 am to 4 pm. The event will have vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins and more. […]
FARMVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Waffle Lady brings breakfast creations to Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Regina Triche is known as the Waffle Lady in Jacksonville and beyond. Regina Triche, the Waffle Lady, works in the kitchen at Hampton Inn and Suites in Jacksonville. She makes over 140 different waffle creations for her guests. Her breakfast is on Visit NC's list of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Pamlico County Schools receive grant for new school

Pamlico County, North Carolina — A 50-million-dollar grant to Pamlico County Schools will be used to build a brand-new school for middle and high school students. The funds for the new school come from a 50-million-dollar grant from the state- and another 3.8-million-dollar loan will be given from the county.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayboro, NC
coastalreview.org

Two events set to pay tribute to fishing industry, families

Fishers, families and friends are set to gather Sunday morning for the 25th Blessing of the Fleet in Morehead City, a time set aside to honor and remember those who work and have worked in the commercial fishing industry. The Blessing of the Fleet is a nondenominational religious service that...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Janice Lawrence, 84; service September 29

Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director

- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Youth Center#Oyster#Charity#Heartworks
newbernnow.com

Craven County Habitat for Humanity Begins New Home Build

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood with the wall-raising of another new home. On Friday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m., Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will hammer the first nail in the new home build alongside Cassandra Everette and her family. Together, a new wall for a new future will go up, and active construction will officially begin. The future home is located at 1707 Aycock Avenue. Cassandra and her three children are excited to begin this next phase of their life. Cassandra states that “My children and I will have a safe, wholesome, family community to call our forever home. I will be able to watch them thrive, excel and blossom, and they will know they will always have a home”.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Seafood Festival Kicking Off This Weekend

Are you a fan of seafood? Seafood is my favorite food and I could eat it every single day. Trust me, I believe it. Well, if you are like me then I have a festival that would be great for you. The North Carolina Seafood Festival is like the home to all those seafood-loving folks.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Charities
wcti12.com

City of Jacksonville Sanitation will conduct usual trash pickup Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — According to a Tweet from the City of Jacksonville, the City of Jacksonville Sanitation will conduct their regular trash pickup on Friday, September 30th. The City reminds residents to bring their cans back inside or tie them down after collection to avoid loss or damage...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27

Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling to distribute free tarps

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to a post on the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling (SWR) will distribute free tarps on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Transfer Station located at 3025 Landfill Road, Greenville, NC. The giveaway will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue through the morning hours, while supplies last.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston holds off Southwest Onslow

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - High School football- week 7. Strange play to start the scoring Kinston runs into the pile, the ball squirted out somewhere in there and Michael Whitfield picked it up and ran it in all the way for the touchdown 6-0 Vikings. Coach Dempsey not happy. Stallions...
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy