Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Harvest Festival coming to Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Strawberries for everyone. On Saturday, Home Place Strawberries and More will be hosting its Harvest Festival. The event will be family-friendly and last from 9 am to 4 pm. The event will have vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins and more. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Waffle Lady brings breakfast creations to Jacksonville hotel
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Regina Triche is known as the Waffle Lady in Jacksonville and beyond. Regina Triche, the Waffle Lady, works in the kitchen at Hampton Inn and Suites in Jacksonville. She makes over 140 different waffle creations for her guests. Her breakfast is on Visit NC's list of...
wcti12.com
Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
wcti12.com
Pamlico County Schools receive grant for new school
Pamlico County, North Carolina — A 50-million-dollar grant to Pamlico County Schools will be used to build a brand-new school for middle and high school students. The funds for the new school come from a 50-million-dollar grant from the state- and another 3.8-million-dollar loan will be given from the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coastalreview.org
Two events set to pay tribute to fishing industry, families
Fishers, families and friends are set to gather Sunday morning for the 25th Blessing of the Fleet in Morehead City, a time set aside to honor and remember those who work and have worked in the commercial fishing industry. The Blessing of the Fleet is a nondenominational religious service that...
carolinacoastonline.com
Janice Lawrence, 84; service September 29
Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday,...
WITN
Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
Craven County Habitat for Humanity Begins New Home Build
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood with the wall-raising of another new home. On Friday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m., Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will hammer the first nail in the new home build alongside Cassandra Everette and her family. Together, a new wall for a new future will go up, and active construction will officially begin. The future home is located at 1707 Aycock Avenue. Cassandra and her three children are excited to begin this next phase of their life. Cassandra states that “My children and I will have a safe, wholesome, family community to call our forever home. I will be able to watch them thrive, excel and blossom, and they will know they will always have a home”.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival Kicking Off This Weekend
Are you a fan of seafood? Seafood is my favorite food and I could eat it every single day. Trust me, I believe it. Well, if you are like me then I have a festival that would be great for you. The North Carolina Seafood Festival is like the home to all those seafood-loving folks.
WITN
Pamlico County native turns favorite pastime into full time job
PAMLICO COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Julius Ipock has been able to watch his kids grow up while bonding with them over their biggest catch of the day and learning all there is to know about fishing. He since has shifted gears from fishing in his free time to educating and...
wcti12.com
NC Seafood Festival cancels events scheduled for Thursday, Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Board of Directors of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City have decided to cancel all events for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. As of now, only Thursday's and Friday's events have been cancelled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
wcti12.com
City of Jacksonville Sanitation will conduct usual trash pickup Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — According to a Tweet from the City of Jacksonville, the City of Jacksonville Sanitation will conduct their regular trash pickup on Friday, September 30th. The City reminds residents to bring their cans back inside or tie them down after collection to avoid loss or damage...
WITN
Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27
Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
wcti12.com
Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling to distribute free tarps
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to a post on the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling (SWR) will distribute free tarps on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Transfer Station located at 3025 Landfill Road, Greenville, NC. The giveaway will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue through the morning hours, while supplies last.
WITN
Kinston holds off Southwest Onslow
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - High School football- week 7. Strange play to start the scoring Kinston runs into the pile, the ball squirted out somewhere in there and Michael Whitfield picked it up and ran it in all the way for the touchdown 6-0 Vikings. Coach Dempsey not happy. Stallions...
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
Comments / 0