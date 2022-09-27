Read full article on original website
Related
rejournals.com
Edgemark brokers sale of 217,887-square-foot retail building in Lombard
Edgemark Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC has brokered the sale of a 217,887 square foot retail building in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. The three-story building was a former Carson Pirie Scott and is part of the Yorktown Center Shopping Mall. The sales price is undisclosed. Mike Wesley and Joanne Sutryk of Edgemark represented the seller, GMAC 2004-C1 Yorktown Mall, LLC. Synergy Construction Group, LLC was the buyer.
rejournals.com
Edgemark and Retail Focus brokers sale of one-million-square-foot retail portfolio
Edgemark and Retail Focus have brokered the sale of a five-property retail portfolio totaling approximately 1,000,000 square feet. The properties were developed by the DiMucci family known for building single and multi-family, power-grocery anchored centers, strip centers and free standing buildings. The properties are located in Naperville, Cicero, Palatine and...
rejournals.com
Kiser Group continues South Side market dominance ￼
Kiser Group’s Birk | Sklar Team, led by Partners Noah Birk and Aaron Sklar, recently closed The South Shore Portfolio, totaling 101 units, for nearly $10 million. The three properties are all located in Chicago’s South Shore, with a strong focus around Jackson Park. With the uncertainty of...
rejournals.com
Skender completes redevelopment of 93-year-old historic property in Maywood
Skender today announced the completion of its latest adaptive re-use project, Maywood Supportive Living, a 133,000-square-foot all-inclusive assisted living facility for low-income seniors located at 316 Randolph St. in Maywood, Illinois. To create the 100-unit supportive care center, developer Celadon Partners hired Skender as general contractor to transform the former Central Baptist Home, which has been on the State of Illinois’ National Register of Historic Places since 2017.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rejournals.com
Indianapolis Cresa pro named to CREW Network board of directors
CREW Network introduced its 2023 Global Board of Directors at the 2022 CREW Network Convention in Chicago last week. Cresa managing principal Leslie Teskey is among the new group of leaders serving the network. Teskey began her commercial real estate career with Cresa in 2008 after leaving J.P. Morgan Chase,...
rejournals.com
Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style multifamily workforce community in Houston
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit, garden-style multifamily workforce community located in Houston. Managing Director Jeffrey Skipworth, Senior Managing Directors Chris Curry and Todd Marix, Managing Directors Chris Young and Joey Rippel and Director Kyle Whitney of Berkadia Houston represented the sellers, a partnership between Goldcor Capital Partners, a real estate investment corporation based in Houston and Excelsa, a real estate investment company based in Bethesda, Maryland.
rejournals.com
Kiser Group names new advisor
Kiser Group’s Rashad Siam has officially launched his advisory business with Kiser Group. Siam has been with the firm as an Associate since December 2021 and was promoted to the advisor role earlier this month. Rashad’s advisory business plan includes a focus on buildings greater than five units in...
rejournals.com
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
Comments / 0