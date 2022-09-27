ON THIS DAY IN 1898, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “So far as the personnel of the Republican ticket is concerned, little or no exception can be taken to it. All of the candidates are men of excellent character and are respectively highly esteemed in the sections of the state from which they come. Colonel [Theodore] Roosevelt is too well known to render necessary extended reference to him. His ancestry is among the oldest and best in the state. He was born in New York City in 1858 and twenty-two years later graduated from Harvard University. His experience in public life has been considerable, having been a member of the Legislature, a United States civil service commissioner, president of the New York Police Board and Assistant Secretary of the Navy. His literary capacity is not meager, for he has written at least one work of historical value, his style being on a par with the vigor of his disposition. The Colonel wears glasses and his most striking physical characteristic is his teeth. He has written many articles descriptive of frontier life in the West which have contributed almost as much to his popularity as the part he played in the war.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO