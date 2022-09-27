Read full article on original website
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
TRACK FIRE BRIEFLY CLOSES CLARK ST. SUBWAY STATION: A track fire caused the brief evacuation of the Clark Street IRT station during the afternoon rush hour on Tuesday. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) reported a call received at 4:41 p.m. about a smoke condition on the platform level. Responding to the call, Hook & Ladder Company 110 determined the cause to be a rubbish fire on the southbound (Brooklyn-bound) track and extinguished it.
September 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1898, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “So far as the personnel of the Republican ticket is concerned, little or no exception can be taken to it. All of the candidates are men of excellent character and are respectively highly esteemed in the sections of the state from which they come. Colonel [Theodore] Roosevelt is too well known to render necessary extended reference to him. His ancestry is among the oldest and best in the state. He was born in New York City in 1858 and twenty-two years later graduated from Harvard University. His experience in public life has been considerable, having been a member of the Legislature, a United States civil service commissioner, president of the New York Police Board and Assistant Secretary of the Navy. His literary capacity is not meager, for he has written at least one work of historical value, his style being on a par with the vigor of his disposition. The Colonel wears glasses and his most striking physical characteristic is his teeth. He has written many articles descriptive of frontier life in the West which have contributed almost as much to his popularity as the part he played in the war.”
Army Corps of Engineers releases details of long-awaited Coastal Resiliency Plan
The federal government wants to build a massive system of storm surge gates and seawalls to protect the New York harbor region from flooding and has put forth a much-delayed plan that would remake coastal areas from upper Manhattan down to Jamaica Bay. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over...
Update on schedule: Brooklyn Book Festival highlights of in-person and virtual programming
Editors’ Note: Thanks to Brooklyn’sown Blake Zidell and Associates, we offer our readers a rundown on virtual and live events available for the Brooklyn Book Festival. Highlights tonight ( September 28) include the brilliant cartoonist Kate Beaton ( Hark! A Vagrant), live at the Brooklyn Public Library’s main branch on Grand Army Plaza. On Friday (September 30 ) hear a dawn reading of Hart Crane’s poetry, read from canoes on the Gowanus Canal. These and much more. Read below and marvel, then attend.
Brooklyn leaders hail distribution of 60M at-home Covid tests
The NYC Test & Treat Corps announced Tuesday that its At-home Test Distribution Program has distributed 62 million free at-home tests to New Yorkers, approximately seven at-home tests for every city resident. While COVID-19 cases are definitely decreasing here, according to the city Department of Health, the daily average of...
New Yorkers to rally for the right to send food to inmates
Families of incarcerated people throughout New York are planning a series of rallies on Tuesday, including one outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan, calling for an immediate end to a policy that prohibits family members from sending certain types of food to incarcerated loved ones locked up in state prison.
Women’s Bar Association will host scholarship fundraiser
The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association has announced that it has established the Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix Law School Scholarship and it will host a fundraiser event to raise money for it on October 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg. Justice Hinds-Radix is a past president...
Rikers death toll hits grim mark
Only weeks away before it will attempt to prove to a federal judge that it has gained control of Rikers Island, the city’s Department of Correction passed a grim milestone. Robert Pondexter, a 59-year-old who was held in Rikers Island’s George R. Vierno Center, died on Friday, becoming the 16th person to die while in or shortly after being granted compassionate release from DOC custody this year.
With month-long event, Sunset Park gets a ‘deep dive’ into underground infrastructure
For emergency workers, first responders, utility workers and contractors, knowledge about the spatial arrangement of subsurface waste and water systems, electricity and gas service, transit tunnels and more is crucial for fast, effective and safe response. On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, the UNUM (Unification for Underground Resilience Measures) consortium will...
Huge city role in Crown Heights to modernize the Children’s Museum
CROWN HEIGHTS – The Brooklyn Children’s Museum revealed on Monday the completion of a $7.8 million renovation on the institution’s auditorium. The new multipurpose and sleek facility can accommodate 162 seats, with 12 on the mezzanine. The project began in Sept. 2020 and was designed by Studio Joseph under DDC’s Project Excellence Program.
The Brooklyn Museum ramps up popular fall programming
EDITORS’ NOTE: As a key part of our DISCOVERY AGENDA, we pass along to our readers the stimulating intensity of new popular programming at the Brooklyn Museum. Read, Attend, Enjoy, Support. New York’s hottest club this fall? The Brooklyn Museum. It’s got everything:. Virgil Abloh: “Figures of...
Brooklyn taxi driver sues NYPD alleging retaliatory arrest inside his mosque
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there. Less than three months after...
A story of what we do for love
Oh, the things we do for love. Take Mike Stankovich for example. His love for the restaurant business saw him bussing tables at Benjamin’s restaurant back in 1996. “It has been a life long endeavor, working in the food industry,” the 42-year-old told the Brooklyn Eagle. Stankovich lived...
Enjoy Gowanus this weekend with poetry, comedy or canoeing
EDITORS’ NOTE: The Gowanus Dredgers Canoe Club has all of the tools to take Brooklynites on a trip–either on the waters of the famed canal, or cultural journeys in the vital ethos of environmental preservation. Below , courtesy of the Dredgers, are a few highlights, including a musical one tonight (Wednesday, September 28).
Jaaskelainen and Sharks extend streaks
Junior striker Emil Jaaskelainen and the Long Island University men’s soccer club will both be riding impressive streaks into Thursday afternoon’s match against Sacred Heart in Brookville, N.Y. Jaaskelainen, making his bid for Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors after earning First Team All-NEC honors in 2021,...
