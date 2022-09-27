Read full article on original website
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
rejournals.com
Kiser Group continues South Side market dominance ￼
Kiser Group’s Birk | Sklar Team, led by Partners Noah Birk and Aaron Sklar, recently closed The South Shore Portfolio, totaling 101 units, for nearly $10 million. The three properties are all located in Chicago’s South Shore, with a strong focus around Jackson Park. With the uncertainty of...
rejournals.com
Indianapolis Cresa pro named to CREW Network board of directors
CREW Network introduced its 2023 Global Board of Directors at the 2022 CREW Network Convention in Chicago last week. Cresa managing principal Leslie Teskey is among the new group of leaders serving the network. Teskey began her commercial real estate career with Cresa in 2008 after leaving J.P. Morgan Chase,...
rejournals.com
Edgemark brokers sale of 217,887-square-foot retail building in Lombard
Edgemark Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC has brokered the sale of a 217,887 square foot retail building in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. The three-story building was a former Carson Pirie Scott and is part of the Yorktown Center Shopping Mall. The sales price is undisclosed. Mike Wesley and Joanne Sutryk of Edgemark represented the seller, GMAC 2004-C1 Yorktown Mall, LLC. Synergy Construction Group, LLC was the buyer.
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
rejournals.com
Edgemark and Retail Focus brokers sale of one-million-square-foot retail portfolio
Edgemark and Retail Focus have brokered the sale of a five-property retail portfolio totaling approximately 1,000,000 square feet. The properties were developed by the DiMucci family known for building single and multi-family, power-grocery anchored centers, strip centers and free standing buildings. The properties are located in Naperville, Cicero, Palatine and...
rejournals.com
Skender completes redevelopment of 93-year-old historic property in Maywood
Skender today announced the completion of its latest adaptive re-use project, Maywood Supportive Living, a 133,000-square-foot all-inclusive assisted living facility for low-income seniors located at 316 Randolph St. in Maywood, Illinois. To create the 100-unit supportive care center, developer Celadon Partners hired Skender as general contractor to transform the former Central Baptist Home, which has been on the State of Illinois’ National Register of Historic Places since 2017.
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
Meet the Downing Brothers, Firefighters, Real Estate Investors, and the First Black Men With a Show On HGTV
Identical twins Anthony and Anton Downing grew up on the south side of Chicago, but the two brothers spent their summers in the Bahamas where their mom, Michelle Darville Downing was born and raised. The twin’s mother instilled how important it was for them to become homeowners one day.
rejournals.com
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
