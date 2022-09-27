Read full article on original website
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
KPBS
Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Tenants Sent Eviction Notice By Mistake
Tenants in a 42-unit Linda Vista building were scared and confused after receiving eviction notices nearly three weeks ago, but the owner of the building says those were never sent. Earlier Thursday, when tenants of the Casa Linda Apartments believed they were being evicted, they were rallying together, demanding protections...
sdrostra.com
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
KPBS
Linda Vista renters rally to stay in their homes and for stronger no-fault eviction protection
Dozens of tenants from the Casa Linda Apartments rallied against their no-fault evictions in front of the complex Thursday morning. “I pay my rent on time every month. I’ve lived here for over two years," said Belinda Ward, one of the tenants at the rally. "I love living here, I want to stay here."
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON CREATES SUBCOMMITTEE ON MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM FOR HOMELESS
Photo, right: Councilmembers Phil Ortiz and Steve Goble. September 28, 2022 (El Cajon) – At yesterday’s El Cajon City Council meeting, the Council voted unanimously to create a subcommittee to help draft regulatory policy for motels operating with homeless vouchers. Councilmembers Steve Goble and Phil Ortiz will serve on the subcommittee.
eastcountymagazine.org
BARBARA BRY SEEKS TO MODERNIZE COUNTY RECORDER, ASSESSOR, AND CLERK’S OFFICE TO IMPROVE SERVICES FOR PUBLIC
September 28, 2022 (Alpine) – Barbara Bry has a long history of empowering women to break glass ceilings. Now she’s set her sights on becoming San Diego County’s first woman to serve as the County Recorder, Assessor and County Clerk. Speaking at the Candidates to Constituents Townhall...
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
eastcountymagazine.org
GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT
Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
Trolley riders possibly exposed to active tuberculosis case
A passenger who rode the trolley was reported to have an active case of tuberculosis, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.
San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
KPBS
El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers
The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
San Diego man convicted for fentanyl-related Marine death
A federal jury has convicted a San Diego man of distributing fentanyl in connection to a fatal U.S. Marine overdose.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
sdrostra.com
Horton: Ammar Campa-Najjar doesn’t live in Chula Vista, commits felony voter fraud
Press Release from former Mayor of Chula Vista Shirley Horton. Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate Doesn’t Live in City. Ammar Campa-Najjar and Family are Committing Felony Voter Fraud. Chula Vista, California, September 26, 2022 – California State Law states when someone commits corruption of voting, that person is punishable by...
