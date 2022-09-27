ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Tenants Sent Eviction Notice By Mistake

Tenants in a 42-unit Linda Vista building were scared and confused after receiving eviction notices nearly three weeks ago, but the owner of the building says those were never sent. Earlier Thursday, when tenants of the Casa Linda Apartments believed they were being evicted, they were rallying together, demanding protections...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto' | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON CREATES SUBCOMMITTEE ON MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM FOR HOMELESS

Photo, right: Councilmembers Phil Ortiz and Steve Goble. September 28, 2022 (El Cajon) – At yesterday’s El Cajon City Council meeting, the Council voted unanimously to create a subcommittee to help draft regulatory policy for motels operating with homeless vouchers. Councilmembers Steve Goble and Phil Ortiz will serve on the subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT

Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers

The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING

September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

