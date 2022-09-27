Read full article on original website
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Minccino be Shiny?
For Sept. 27, 2022, Minccino will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for transferring Pokémon. And yes, Minccino can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. The adorable normal-type chinchilla Pokémon Minccino and its evolution, Cinccino, don’t have any battling use and should simply be grabbed for purposes of completing your Pokédex. Their normal typing isn’t much help with any type advantages, and they don’t have the stats or moveset to be relevant in PvP.
Genshin Impact ‘clearance level’ increase guide
As you explore Sumeru’s large desert in Genshin Impact, some mechanisms will glow red, noting that you don’t have enough “clearance” to use that switch. While some of these will clear away just from completing the “Golden Slumber” world quest line, there are more beyond that.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adds a weird new Diglett called Wiglett
The Pokémon Company revealed a sort-of-new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet this November: Wiglett, a Paldean region-spin on the lovable ground-type, Diglett. Wiglett is long, white, and loves hanging out on the beach. Wiglett was revealed in a somewhat unusual fashion, as part...
How to level up fast in Splatoon 3
In Splatoon 3, most of the weapons and other items, such as locker upgrades, are locked behind a level gate. You’ll need to get to level 30 to unlock every weapon and hit level 100 in the catalog to unlock every reward. From our experience, that can take a very long time. Learn how to speed up the leveling process by following our Splatoon 3 guide.
Steam Sale dates for autumn, winter, and spring revealed by Valve
Great news for those who, like myself, love to buy video games at astonishingly low prices without nary a thought about whether or not there is enough time to play them: Valve has announced the dates for its next batch of seasonal Steam sales. The dates are as follows:. Autumn...
League of Legends fans are making gorgeous fan art for an unexpected Spirit Blossom ship
Shipping is fun, and League of Legends offers a veritable armada of potential ships to sail. The roster has over 160 champions, some of whom are canonically together, while others have plenty of in-universe justification for ships. Then, there’s the just-for-fun ships, the combinations of champions that haven’t happened to meet yet and may never meet. But once in a while, these long-shot ships pay off, and fans get to enjoy a feast of vindication.
Splatoon 3 guide: How to get Super Sea Snails
Super Sea Snails are one of the most important items in all of Splatoon, and it’s no different in Splatoon 3. These little shelled snails are the key to quickly upgrading your gear, so you’ll want to grab as many as you can. Our Splatoon 3 Super Sea...
Surf and Scuba Inspire Courrèges' SS23 Collection
Nicolas Di Felice brought the beach indoors this Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Courrèges, one of today’s buzziest brands. The designer took inspiration from surf and scuba for his latest collection, staged on a circular catwalk with sand falling from the sky. He dug deep into Courrèges’ archives, bringing out pieces like a vintage scuba jacket to create a leather motorcycle coat. Reflective sports sunglasses accessorized monochromatic looks comprised of oversized shirt-dresses, vests and trousers, in addition to statement-making metallic earcuffs.
Trombone Champ is even better with a real trombone controller
Trombone Champ is a delightfully silly game that asks players to match the beat with their snazzy trombone. It’s a game that immediately inspires fun gifs and clips; it’s just great to have your little cartoon avatar go absolutely ham on a trombone cover of the national anthem or the solo trombone version of a epic orchestral symphony. Rudeism, a streamer known for creating novelty controllers, has taken a crack at the ultimate Trombone Champ controller.
Warcry is Warhammer at its best, and the new second edition proves it
Warcry came as a big surprise when Games Workshop announced it in 2019. But after the release of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, the community was primed for another miniature skirmish game, this time set in the fantasy world of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The appeal was similar — a meaty game that only requires a handful of miniatures to play, and a system with the potential for strong narrative campaigns and a bustling competitive scene. The result was a hit with both fans and critics alike. Warcry: Heart of Ghur is the second Warcry box set, released to retail in August, and it marks a simple yet effective revision of what was already Games Workshop’s best ruleset.
Genshin Impact ‘Red Desert Threshold’ domain unlock guide
When you first get to the desert area in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru, you won’t have access to the “Red Desert Threshold” domain right away. No matter how you may look for it, the map will tell you that the domain is below you, though there’s no way to get to it. In order to access the “Red Desert Threshold” domain, you’ll need to start the world quest line “Golden Slumber.” You can start it by talking to the NPC below in Aaru Village.
Genshin Impact ‘Garden of Endless Pillars’ domain puzzle walkthrough
Genshin Impact’s “Garden of Endless Pillars” is a domain that’s partially hidden underground when you first see it in the top left corner of the desert map. There are some invisible walls around the domain that aren’t too hard to navigate, but they prevent off from simply being able to quickly run from one Pyro pillar to the next. You’ll need to light the Pyro pillars around the domain to actually access it. The order in which you hit the Pyro pillars relates to how many Pyro flowers are close to the pillar, starting from zero.
D&D’s newest push is into classrooms around the world
Gone are the days of crowding around a wobbly card table in the basement or a trying to find some space in a cluttered dining room. Kids’ first Dungeons & Dragons adventures can now take place in their school library or the classroom itself thanks to a robust new educational initiative from Wizards of the Coast.
These stunning Lego minifig photos are a fantasy genre all their own
In the right hands, Lego sets are a form of storytelling. Whether following the prescribed on-the-box exploits of pirates, explorers, and starship captains or scrapping the instruction booklets to mix and match into genre-bending adventures, kids and adults alike have spent the last half-century constructing stories alongside their blocky structures. The artists involved with LEGO in Focus, a new photography book from Chronicle Books, take that form of play one step further.
Overwatch 2 will require brand-new players to unlock most of the roster through play
Overwatch 2 players who are brand-new to the franchise — meaning those who never played the original Overwatch — will need to spend considerable time with the sequel to unlock the game’s existing roster of 32 heroes. Blizzard Entertainment said Tuesday that as part of Overwatch 2’s “first-time user experience,” new players will unlock the game’s modes and all original Overwatch heroes “over the course of approximately 100 matches.”
Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin
Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.
