Two Found Dead Near Detroit Lakes Ruled Murder-Suicide
The individuals have been identified as Steven Stearns and Stacy Stearns, husband of wife of Detroit Lakes. According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death of Stacy Stearns has been ruled as a homicide, and the cause of death of Steven Stearns ruled a suicide.
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
